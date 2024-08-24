FaZe Swagg's MCW loadout is broken in Warzone Season 5 reloaded

In a recent YouTube video, FaZe Swagg showcased the best MCW loadout perfect to secure massive kills. The MCW was introduced in the title as a decent weapon with average damage output. At the time, players often overlook the firearm and prefer some other ARs. However, the latest update implements a huge buff to MCW, making it a meta choice.

This article aims to provide FaZe Swagg’s MCW loadout in Warzone Season 5 reloaded.

FaZe Swagg's MCW loadout in Warzone Season 5 reloaded

In a recent video, popular Call of Duty content creator FaZe Swagg showcased his MCW loadout and shared high-tier gameplay with the weapon. According to him, the buff made MCW a broken firearm that can deal heavy damage regardless of distance.

The latest patch increased the Max Damage range of MCW from 30.48 to 36.83 meters and boosted the Near-Mid Damage range from 38.1 to 44.45 meters. Moreover, it increased the Mid Damage range of the weapon from 48.26 to 53.34 meters, making it a versatile option.

Here are all the attachments for MCW used by Swagg:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel: 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds

5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds Optics: JAK Glassless Optics

JAK Glassless Optics Magazine: 60 Round Drum

Here's how these attachments affect the MCW:

MCW loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Quartermaster Suppressor hides the weapon’s flashes from the radar. It also increases the weapon’s damage range and improves the handling stability.

The 6.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel increases damage output and range, while also boosting bullet velocity, making it crucial for long-range combat.

The JAK Glassless Optics is quite easy to use and imbues the weapon with the least visual recoil of any Optics currently available in-game.

The 60-round drum is extremely useful for fighting with multiple enemies at once. However, there are several cons including reduced movement speed, slower reload times, and decreased aim walking speed.

The 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds increase the damage output, and range and reduce the handling and mobility of the firearm.

That concludes everything you need to know regarding FaZe Swagg's MCW loadout in Warzone Season 5 reloaded.

