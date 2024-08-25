Playmaker bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Playmaker bundle is one of the featured editions in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, now available in the in-game store. This bundle offers a solid yet simple design, with its standout feature being the golden-themed Operator Skin. Exuding a royal aura, the skin is adorned with a crown and entirely golden accessories, including the vest and belt, ensuring it catches attention in lobbies.

Besides the Operator Skin, the bundle includes three weapon blueprints and various other in-game cosmetics.

This article will provide a detailed overview of the Playmaker bundle, covering its price, the included items, and whether it’s worth purchasing for MW3 and Warzone players.

Note: The analysis reflects the author's opinion.

Price of the Playmaker bundle in MW3 and Warzone

The Playmaker bundle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is priced at 2000 CP (Call of Duty Points).

Trending

Price of the bundle (Image via Activision)

You can easily find the bundle by following these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

Locate the bundle.

Select and purchase it.

Ensure you have enough COD Points to complete the transaction. If not, visit the platform-specific store to purchase the required amount.

Since COD Points come in packs, select the one that suits your needs. If you currently have no in-game currency, the $19.99 pack is your best option, as it includes 2,400 CP (with a 400 CP bonus).

Also read: All Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded bundles: Everything we know

Below are the available pack options:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What's included in the Playmaker bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Playmaker bundle includes the following 10 items:

Kingly Attire Scorch Operator Skin (Image via Activision)

Kingly Attire Scorch Operator Skin

Scorch Operator Skin Aurora MTZ-556 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

MTZ-556 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Water Gun Bruen MK9 LMG Weapon Blueprint

Bruen MK9 LMG Weapon Blueprint Radioactive Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Baited animated Calling Card

animated Calling Card Dropping In Hot animated Calling Card

animated Calling Card Party's Here Calling Card

Calling Card Res Pls Emblem

Emblem Gulag Pro Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker 2x 1 Hour Double XP Token

Also read: The Crow Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Is the Playmaker bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Yes, the Playmaker Bundle is worth the investment. Priced lower than the premium bundles, which start at 2400 CP and above, it offers value comparable to, and sometimes exceeding, that of the higher-priced options. The standout feature is the Operator Skin, which is notably appealing with its gold theme.

The bundle’s lower price is partly due to the weapon blueprints, which, while well-designed, lack tracers and death effects. Priced at only 2000 CP, this minor drawback is offset by the inclusion of three weapon blueprints. All the weapons featured in these blueprints are solid choices, with the MTZ-556 being considered a meta option. The other two weapons are also good but may not be as viable in competitive scenarios.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback