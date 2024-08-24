Who is Black Ops 6 Zombies Richtofen voice actor?

After the reveal of the Liberty Falls trailer, CoD fans must be curious to find out who the Black Ops 6 Zombies Richtofen voice actor is. The good news is that the actor, who played the iconic character in past Call of Duty games, is returning to reprise the role of Edward "Eddie" Richtofen. Following the release of a new trailer, Richtofen's voice actor recently confirmed his appearance in Black Ops 6 Zombies through a social media post.

This article will mention all the key details about Richtofen's voice actor and the character's expected role in the game.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Richtofen voice actor Nolan North confirms his return

Popular voice actor Nolan North will be voicing Richtofen in Black Ops 6 Zombies, as confirmed by his post on X. The actor took to social media after Treyarch released the long-awaited Liberty Falls cinematic trailer. Rumors had already suggested Nolan North's return as Black Ops 6 Zombies Richtofen voice actor, and his post has now made it official.

Trending

"Ze Doctor is back."

Expand Tweet

A few weeks ago, Nolan North was asked about Dr. Richtofen's return and his involvement in Black Ops 6 Zombies. While he didn't reveal much back then, he did hint at a massive surprise for fans.

Now we know that this surprise was none other than the latest Liberty Falls trailer in which Richtofen is seen working towards his ambitious and mysterious plan - Project Janus. This project was teased way back in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, the last installment by Treyarch.

Nolan North and his long history as Richtofen in Call of Duty Zombies universe

Actor Nolan North became the voice of Edward Richtofen in the first Call of Duty Zombies game World At War in 2008.

Actor Nolan North will return to voice Edward Richtofen in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via X/Nolan North || Activision)

Since then, he has consistently reprised the role in 2010's Black Ops 1, 2012's Black Ops 2, 2015's Black Ops 3, and 2018's Black Ops 4. His last appearance as Richtofen was in 2020's Black Ops Cold War and now he will be back as Richtofen's voice actor in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Richtofen's Project Janus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

While it's not confirmed by developers, various unspecified online theories suggest that Richtofen will likely use Project Janus to bring back his son, Samuel. Unfortunately, Samuel was killed in an unfortunate fire, which also burned down Richtofen's house.

Richtofen is expected to bring his dead son back using Project Janus (Image via Activision)

Richtofen was severely affected by the tragedy as his wife also perished in the same fire. Perhaps, this is why the developers decided to feature this horrific incident in the latest Liberty Falls trailer. Moreover, Project Janus has been a subject of speculation among fans as nothing substantial has been revealed as of yet.

For those unaware, Janus is a word from Roman mythology in which Janus is the God of gates, passages, endings, and doorways. This key detail implies that Edward Richtofen may use Project Janus to open some kind of portal between the real world and the Dark Aether to eventually bring his son back.

Treyarch's team has yet to explain everything about Project Janus. Hopefully, more details will be revealed ahead of the game's launch this fall.

Read More: Black Ops 6 Zombies early access is reportedly not happening

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6 Zombies and the Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback