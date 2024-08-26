Iconic BO2 Wonder Weapon is returning in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The iconic Jet Gun Wonder Weapon from BO2 is confirmed to return in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Call of Duty has recently been running a WhatsApp marketing campaign, asking fans to send a text to a specific number to get information on the upcoming Black Ops 6.

Fans who participated in the campaign received a few images of the Liberty Falls Zombies map. Among these images, one particular picture stood out from the rest and it was of the Jet Gun Wonder Weapon.

Jet Gun Wonder Weapon confirmed to return in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The iconic BO2 Jet Gun Wonder Weapon is returning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Images were shared by Call of Duty to those who participated in their Black Ops 6 WhatsApp marketing campaign.

Trending

For those who are new to the series, the Jet Gun was first seen in Black Ops 2 Zombies and particularly on the map TranZit. Since then, the Wonder Weapon has been absent in all subsequent titles.

Expand Tweet

However, Call of Duty, with their new teasers, has confirmed that it will be a part of the map Liberty Falls in BO6 Zombies.

The Jet Gun, also known as the Thrustodyne Aeronautics Model 23, is a Wonder Weapon with some unique attributes. First of all, it is something you build. Unlike the Ray Gun which is a weapon right out of the box, to get the Jet Gun, players must collect a variety of items first such as a jet turbine, wires, a handbrake, and more, and use a bench to craft it.

Secondly, it can break. Meaning, that players cannot use it forever. With increased use, the weapon will break with a minute explosion, dealing damage to the player using it.

So what does it exactly do? The Jet Gun is one of the most unique weapons as it doesn't shoot anything out but rather sucks it in. When used, the turbines on the weapon spin, leading to a suction wave that pulls the zombies towards it who get annihilated by the rotating wings. Needless to say, it leads to gruesome sights as zombies get obliterated within a few seconds.

Also read: Who is the voice actor of Richtofen in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

That covers everything that you need to know about the return of Jet Gun Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

For more Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback