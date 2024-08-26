All Black Ops 6 beta weapons leaked

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Aug 26, 2024 09:21 GMT
Details of all Black Ops 6 beta weapons leaked (Image via Activision)
The beta weapons for Black Ops 6 have reportedly been leaked (Image via Activision)

With Black Ops 6 just around the corner, the game's beta weapons have reportedly been leaked. @Tridzo uploaded a two-minute video on X, showcasing weapons from eight categories expected to be in the title. Apart from weapons, the video also displays an interface that mentions the firearms' stats with multiple bar graphs. Moreover, a new Custom Loadout section is also revealed through the leaked clip.

This article aims to provide all the crucial details of the new Black Ops 6 beta weapons leak.

NOTE: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt until there’s official confirmation from the developers.

All leaked Black Ops 6 beta weapons

The video uploaded by @Tridzo on X displays 13 weapons from eight categories that could possibly be introduced in Black Ops 6. Moreover, it also showcased two sections, Tactical and Lethal, containing a smoke grenade and a frag grenade.

Here is the list of all Black Ops 6 leaked beta weapons:

  • XM4 (Assault Rifle)
  • C9 (SMG)
  • Jackal PDW (SMG)
  • Tanto .22 (SMG)
  • GS45 (Secondary)
  • 9MM PM (Secondary)
  • SVD (Sniper Rifle)
  • LR 7.62 (Sniper Rifle)
  • Marine SP (Shotgun)
  • XMG (Light Machine Gun)
  • Swat 5.56 (Marksman Rifle)
  • DM-10 (Marksman Rifle)
  • Cigma 2B (Launcher)

Interestingly, if we look closely at the leaked clip, we can see blueprints of four weapons. These are Bug Smacher for XM4 (AR), Scourge for Jackal PDW, Unrepentant for Marine SP, and Brainstorm for LR 7.62. Apart from that, the leak also reveals a new Field Upgrade called Assault Pack and three perks: Assassin, Engineer, and Quartermaster.

If the leak proves accurate, players might see some powerful weapons and striking camos during the launch. Since the Black Ops 6 arsenal is expectedly vast, we may have only seen a glimpse of a few firearms in the video. That said, the Black Ops 6 Open Beta will begin on September 6, 2024, and continue till September 9, 2024.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
