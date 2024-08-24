Activision finally announced the Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer, which is set to go live on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 9 am CST. With the release of Black Ops 6 around the corner, Activision has been delivering consecutive trailers and teaser videos of the highly anticipated title. Based on the content showcased in the Campaign and zombie trailers, we can expect similar reveals in the coming Multiplayer trailer video.

This article aims to provide a live Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer countdown.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer trailer release date for all major regions and where to watch

The Black Ops 6 Multiplayer trailer is set to go live on August 26, 2024, at 9 am CST. Fans can watch the trailer on Call of Duty's official YouTube channel. Here is the time of all major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 26 , 2024, at 7 am

, Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 26 , 2024 at 8 am

, Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 26 , 2024 at 9 am

, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 26 , 2024 at 10 am

, Brasilia Time (BRST): August 26 , 2024 at 12 pm

, British Summer Time (BST): August 26 , 2024 at 3 pm

, Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 26 , 2024 at 4 pm

, Eastern European Time (EEST): August 26 , 2024 at 5 pm

, Indian Standard Time (IST): August 26 , 2024 at 7:30 pm

, China Standard Time (CST): August 26, 2024 at 10 pm

What to expect from the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer trailer reveal?

Activision has already confirmed several elements, features, and characters that will appear in the multiplayer mode of the upcoming title through its blogs. We witnessed the presence of Omniverse movement, a new HUD, new characters, and new weapons, along with 16 Multiplayer maps that will be available at the launch. Apart from that, the trailer might showcase Intelligent movement with three options: Sprint Assist, Mantle Assist, and Crouch Assist, which enable players to use fewer buttons to perform various actions or movements.

Players can expect even more than what has been revealed in the blogs. Several leaks like Prop Hunt, Search and Destroy, Domination, and Kill Confirmed might be confirmed by the developers in the trailer. Moreover, fans can anticipate getting some glimpses of all the new maps, characters, and weapons in this title.

That said, here's the countdown till the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer trailer goes live:

