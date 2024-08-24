How to get Black Ops 6 Beta code via Unidays

Ahead of the release of Black Ops 6 Open Beta, Unidays, a site that provides exclusive discounts to students, is offering the title’s Beta code for free. Students from the UK or Europe can claim the code from the Unidays site by connecting their University account. Black Ops 6 established itself as a highly anticipated title and has already offered some limited Beta Codes to its fans.

This article aims to provide a guide on how to get the Black Ops 6 Beta code via Unidays.

How to get the Black Ops 6 Beta code via Unidays?

The upcoming title's Open Beta will begin on September 6, 2024, and continue till September 9, 2024. To get the Beta code and enjoy the title for the first time players must follow a set procedure. Here is how you can earn a Beta code from Unidays:

Open the Unidays site and click on the “ Limited Time Only ” tab

” tab Scroll down and click on the “ Student Early Access: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ” page

” page Once you get there, click the “ Get Now ” option.

” option. This will redirect you to a page where you should fill in your name, gender, and date of birth.

Next, type in your "student email ID" and click continue.

Following that, put in your Institution's name and click continue.

Once you have completed everything successfully you will be sent the Beta Code on your registered email ID.

Black Ops 6 Beta code via Unidays (Image via Activision || Unidays)

Do note that certain institutions from the UK or Europe are still ineligible. If you belong to any of these Institutions, you will get a message that says:

“Sorry, we can't verify your student status at this time as we're unable to support [Institution Name]. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. We're working hard to widen our coverage and we will contact you when we are able to support your institution. Unfortunately, our Support team will not be able to assist you in this matter.”

That said, the Beta Open is knocking on the door and we recommend students take advantage of the site before it's gone for good. There's only a limited number of Beta Codes available, so make sure to get yours before someone else does.

