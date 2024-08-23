If you are finding it difficult to get Grenade Bandolier Schematic in MW3 Zombies, there's a way you can obtain it. Grenade Bandolier is one of the three new Schematics in MW3 Zombies which was revealed under the Season 5 Reloaded update. You will have to follow a tough, yet rewarding, path in order to get this powerful Schematic.

This article will mention all key details on how to get Grenade Bandolier Schematic in MW3 Zombies under Season 5 Reloaded.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Get Grenade Bandolier Schematic in MW3 Zombies with this challenging method

The Grenade Bandolier is one of the new Schematics, capable of bombarding enemies with Lethal and Tactical Equipment and replenishing them over time. What's interesting to note is that the effect of this Schematic remains for the entirety of a match. This means that you don't have to worry about losing domination over massive hordes of zombies and other elite and deadly bosses.

That said, now it's time to discuss how to get Grenade Bandolier Schematic in MW3 Zombies. It is available to unlock only by completing the Contracts on an increased difficulty under the new Dark Aether Rift which is initially unlocked by finishing all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies.

You can get Grenade Bandolier Schematic in MW3 Zombies by following a tough but rewarding method (Image via Activision)

After collecting all the Easter Egg artifacts, you need to use them to open the new Rift which is located somewhere in the middle of Tier 3 Zone behind the Opal Palace in the fountains. After reaching here, you have to place all four collected Easter Egg items in the correct Rift Pedestal to match the icon seen underneath.

Once all items are placed as intended, the new Dark Aether Rift portal will spawn. Before entering the portal, however, you have to defeat a Mega Abomination boss too.

Defeating the boss will give you a Sigil through a Reward Rift. Now comes the part that is important to note in order to get Grenade Bandolier Schematic in MW3 Zombies. There are two versions of the new Dark Aether Rift: Normal and Hardcore. You can only manage to get the new Schematics, including Grenade Bandolier if you choose to enter the Rift's Hardcore version with an Elder Sigil.

Once you are in the Hardcore version of Dark Aether Rift, with extreme difficulty, you will get less time to complete all the contracts. Finishing any of the available contracts in this Rift will give you the chance to have a Schematic reward; it can be the Grenade Bandolier, Stash Increase, or the Disciple Schematic.

If you don't end up getting a desired Schematic after completing the contracts in one match, you need to repeat the process again. This means going back into the Hardcore Dark Aether Rift in the next match and trying to finish the contracts over and over again.

That's pretty much everything there's to know regarding how you can get Grenade Bandolier Schematic in MW3 Zombies under Season 5 Reloaded.

