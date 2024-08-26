Will Black Ops 6 have a campaign early access? Possibilities explored

Call of Duty fans are wondering if they will get early access to the Black Ops 6 campaign mode as beta dates approach. The game is set to provide early access starting from August 30, 2024, while the public beta will start from September 6, 2024. The unveiling of Black Ops 6's campaign has stoked anticipation among fans, with growing speculation about the possibility of a campaign mode during the beta.

This article will explore all the possibilities for the Black Ops 6 campaign early access.

Note: Players are advised to take speculations and early leaks with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Will Black Ops 6 have a campaign early access?

According to the official sources, there is no news about early access to a Black Ops 6 campaign. However, by looking at the path followed by older games in the franchise, there is still a possibility of this happening. Both MW2 and MW3 had early access to the campaign in their beta releases, where players got a chance to experience the campaign mode beforehand.

Trending

Expand Tweet

That said, there is no official news to back this claim as Activision has announced Multiplayer as the only mode that will be available in the Black Ops 6 beta. On top of this, the MW3 campaign beta suffered from a bombardment of bad reviews, which could be another reason Black Ops 6 might not get a campaign early access.

Also read: All COD Next viewership rewards and how to unlock them

On the flip side, a campaign early access could increase the game's preorder numbers with fans wanting to try the story mode early along with all the new gameplay features being implemented by Treyarch in Black Ops 6.

The COD Next event which is scheduled for August 28, 2024, is expected to shed more light on Black Ops 6 including gameplay details about Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone integration, and campaign. This major event would be the last call for news regarding a Black Ops 6 campaign early access.

It is important to note that the information provided above is based on speculation and has not been confirmed by the developers. The developers at Activision have not provided any details about early access to the campaign mode. Therefore, it's best to approach these details with caution and skepticism.

You might be interested in: What to expect from CoD Next 2024?

That covers everything that you need to know about whether campaign early access will be a part of the Black Ops 6 beta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback