CoD trailer hints Saddam Hussein as the main antagonist in Black Ops 6

The live-action reveal trailer for CoD 2024 hints that Saddam Hussein is the antagonist in Black Ops 6. The trailer titled Black Ops 6: 'The Truth Lies' - Live Action Reveal Trailer on YouTube has the face of a person on its thumbnail and the geographical coordinates of a particular location. The face in this thumbnail shares an uncanny resemblance to the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

However, that's not all. It gets even more interesting as users try to locate the area via the coordinates mentioned in the thumbnail.

Saddam Hussein might be the main antagonist in Black Ops 6, hints trailer

The Black Ops 6 trailer has the face of a person who shares quite a bit of similarity with the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein. However, as mentioned earlier, what makes it even more interesting is that the coordinates on this image led users to the Victory Over America Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, which was erected by Saddam to celebrate his win over the Americans back in the Gulf War.

However, it never saw the day of light, as the US forces took control of the region in 2003. Hence, it is highly likely that the person in the thumbnail is none other than Saddam himself, who could very well be the main antagonist of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

It isn't rare for Treyarch, the studio behind the Black Ops series, to feature world leaders in their games. In Black Ops 1, fans saw John F. Kennedy, followed by Ronald Reagan in Black Ops Cold War.

Furthermore, it has long been rumored that Black Ops 6 is based on the Gulf War of the early 90s. Hence, if Treyarch features the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein as the primary antagonist in BO6, it wouldn't be surprising at the least.

Although not revealed, the game's campaign likely revolves around Frank Woods, Alex Mason, Jason Hudson, and Russell Adler, the primary protagonists in the rebooted Black Ops series, trying to stop Saddam dead in this tracks.

However, it is worth noting here that although all the fingers point at Saddam being the main antagonist in BO6, Call of Duty has yet to officially confirm any of these details. Hence, until the trailer goes live tomorrow, it is recommended to take these details with a pinch of salt.

