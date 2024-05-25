Is Black Ops 6 coming to PS4? Leak hints at release platform for Call of Duty 2024

Call of Duty Black Ops 6, also called Call of Duty 2024, might just be coming to the PS4. According to an image shared by user Oufp4 on Reddit, this title is likely to be available on last-gen platforms, including the PS4. The snippet in the post is of a listing on GameStop, which showcases the different platforms BO6 can be pre-ordered on, along with their pricing and the SKUs. However, it does not disclose the pre-order dates.

This article will take a closer look at this GameStop listing and explore all the platforms Black Ops 6 is likely to be available on.

Will Black Ops 6 be available on the PS4 and Xbox One? Possibilities explored

A recent listing on GameStop shows all the different platforms the Black Ops 6 can be pre-ordered on. This includes the PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. Although Treyarch — the studio behind Call of Duty 2024 — has yet to announce the platforms BO6 will be playable on, this leak suggests that the shooter will arrive on the last-gen consoles. However, there are a few things to note here.

First of all, the list doesn't mention Xbox One. It is a well-known fact that the Xbox One's hardware isn't on par with PS4's. Considering that BO6 will be a new game, it is highly likely that it won't meet quality standards if it has to be made playable on Xbox One.

Having said that, it is also possible that the title will have a cross-generation feature for the Xbox platform. Hence, the same copy of BO6 could run on the Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox One, eliminating the need for separate copies.

Secondly, all versions of the game, irrespective of the experience they deliver or the platforms they are available on, will cost you $69.99. This reportedly is valid for the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X, as mentioned in the listing.

That said, if the GameStop list is anything to go by, Black Ops 6 will be available on the last generation of consoles. However, it is advised to wait for official word on the platforms from the developers. Until then, these details must be taken with a grain of salt.

That covers everything you need to know about all the platforms Call of Duty 2024 could be available on, as suggested by the GameStop listing.

