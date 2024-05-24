Body Shield feature from BOCW is reportedly coming to Black Ops 6 

According to a report by @SemtexLeaks on X, the Body Shield feature from Call of Duty BOCW is set to return in the Black Ops 6 Campaign. This leak is based on details derived from data mining the game files, which suggests that players can use their enemies as a body shield. This mechanic made its debut in the Black Ops Cold War Campaign, and based on the latest developments, it seems like it will return in Black Ops 6.

Body Shield gameplay mechanic to be featured in Black Ops 6, suggests a leak

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, @SemtexLeaks' report on X suggests that the Body Shield feature will return in Black Ops 6. In the Black Ops Cold War Campaign, players could use enemy NPCs for cover and if the report holds, players will be able to do it again in the upcoming Call of Duty game.

The Body Shield mechanic was featured in the very first mission of the BOCW and was a part of the tutorial that briefed players about the various gameplay mechanics.

This essentially allows the player to capture an enemy NPC and take them as a hostage, creating a "human shield". This was extremely useful when the player was pinned down by multiple enemies and provided them an extra layer of protection in such situations. In any case, players could also simply eliminate them after taking them hostage if they wanted to.

With that said, please note that the details in this article were derived from a report from a third-party source. Call of Duty has yet to confirm or deny the Body Shield feature for their upcoming game. Hence, these details must be taken with a grain of salt.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: