RC-XD and Mini Grenade Launcher are reportedly returning with Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops 6

According to a report by @ForwardLeaks on X, the RC-XD and the Mini Grenade Launcher are returning with Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops 6. The details of this leak were derived by data mining the game files, which disclosed that the two signature items of the Black Ops series will be present in the upcoming launch, right from the day it goes live.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely based on rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

RC-XD and Mini Grenade Launcher rumored to return in Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops 6

As mentioned earlier, a report by @ForwardLeaks on X suggests that the RC-XD and the Mini Grenade Launcher will be available in Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops 6.

For those new to the series, the RC-XD is a remote-controlled car that can be used to reach enemies and detonated to deal massive explosive damage and needless to say, eliminate them. It has been the staple of Treyarch's games and is present in the games right from the first Black Ops title, with the exception of Black Ops 3.

Mini Grenade Launcher or the MGL has been present in the Call of Duty series, albeit with different names. In the Black Ops series, they are usually called the War Machine and as the name suggests, they shoot grenades, allowing them to reach longer distances and deal explosive damage over a larger area than a traditional hand grenade.

That's not all, though. The same leaker also reported that the Jammer Field Upgrade and the Spy Drones (UAVs) will be available in Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops 6.

That said, it is currently unknown whether these items will also appear in Warzone after COD 2024's release.

