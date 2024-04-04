Kar98k and SPAS-12 are reportedly returning to Warzone and MW3 in Season 4

According to a leak by @BobNetworkUK on X, the Kar98k and SPAS-12 are all set to return to Warzone and MW3 in Season 4. The rumor comes from a data mine of the game files that unveiled all the attachments that are to join the games with the Season 4 update. In the leak, a list of attachments was found for the two iconic weapons, which suggests that the two guns will be making a return in Season 4 of the current-gen Call of Duty games.

Note: This article is entirely based on a leak. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Kar98k and SPAS-12 to join Warzone and MW3 in Season 4

As mentioned previously, classic weapons, the Kar98k and the SPAS-12, are supposedly set to return to Warzone and MW3 in Season 4. The leak details all the attachments that will be added to the games in the next seasonal update and through this, it was reported that the two guns will be coming back.

That's not all; the leak suggests that two SMGs will also be joining the games codenamed "kpappa50" and "pcharlie9", where the latter of the two is to be based on the M4 platform.

For those who are new to the series, Kar98k has been featured in all Call of Duty games that are set in World War 2 along with Modern Warfare (2019). However, it was in the original Warzone that this Marksman Rifle gained popularity. Thanks to the weapon's high damage profile and ease of use, it quickly became a fan-favorite and the community has been demanding its return to the game ever since the launch of Warzone 2.

The SPAS-12 on the other hand, was introduced with Modern Warfare 2 (2009). It was an excellent shotgun that was capable of annihilating enemies at close to mid-range with ease. Unfortunately, the weapon hasn't been in the series since Black Ops Cold War.

That said, the recent leak suggests that the shotgun will be finally returning adding to the much-needed variety in the Shotgun class of Modern Warfare 3.

