Our MW3 shotgun tier list features every shotgun in the game, ranked based on their effectiveness in the current meta. Shotguns are a class of handguns characterized by their close-range effectiveness and high damage output. In MW3, these firearms help players clear tight spaces or engage enemies at short distances. COD MW3 offers different types of shotguns, each with unique stats and attributes.

Here is the shotgun tier list in MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 shotgun tier list: Ranking the weapons from best to worst

MW3 currently offers nine shotguns, with three from MW3 and six carrying over from MW2. Some of these firearms provide great value at low cost, while others have underwhelming performances in the game.

This Modern Warfare 3 shotgun tier list evaluates these firearms based on the following factors:

Cost

Pick rate

Damage output

Situational effectiveness

These weapons are divided into five tiers (S, A, B, C, and D), with S being the highest tier and D being the lowest.

S-tier

Haymaker (Image via Activision)

The firearms in this tier are incredibly effective in crucial rounds and have high pick rates.

In the shotgun tier list, the S-tier firearm is:

Haymaker

Haymaker is a semi-automatic shotgun in MW3 known for its high rate of fire and high damage output. Those who prefer aggressive playstyles often prefer this firearm for its effective close-range firepower. It can be customized with various attachments and perks to enhance its performance.

A-tier

Riveter (Image via Activision)

The firearms in this tier are good but have slight drawbacks compared to S-tier weapons. They are still popular among players and can be relied on in most situations.

In the shotgun tier list, the A-tier firearms are:

Riveter

Riveter is the latest addition to the MW3 shotgun category. This firearm looks like an AR, although it’s a shotgun with the AR receiver attached. With its raw power, the firearm lacks in some areas, but that can improved with some of the attachments provided in the game.

B-tier

Lockwood (Image via Activision)

Weapons in the B-tier are solid choices that offer decent performance but are generally considered less effective than others in the A or S-tier list. These weapons have certain limitations that prevent them from reaching the top tier, such as lower damage output, higher recoil, or situational effectiveness.

In the Shotgun tier list, the B-tier firearms are:

Lockwood 680

The Lockwood 680 is a pump shotgun that is very effective in taking down an enemy with one or two shots. The weapon is lacking in some areas, but attachments like Crown Breaker Choke and VX Pineapple improve the weapon’s recoil control and movement speed.

C-tier

MX Guardian (Image via Activision)

Weapons in the C-tier are considered average or below average in terms of effectiveness and power. While they may still have niche uses or situations where they can be effective, they are generally less favored by players seeking optimal performance.

The weapons in the C-tier are:

MX Guardian

The MX Guardian suffers in most situations because of its low damage output and high recoil rate. The firearm has a slow rate of fire and lengthy reload time that could leave you vulnerable amid battle, leading to frequent interruptions in crucial situations.

KV Broadside

The KV Broadside is a 12-gauge power semi-automatic shotgun features in COD MW3. Due to its numerous disadvantages, players only use it as a last choice. Although it has a 12 gauge ammo, it produces low damage output and recoil stability compared to the other guns in the shotgun tier list.

D-tier

Bryson 890 (Image via Activision)

Weapons in the D-tier are the lowest-ranked options, representing the least effective or desirable choice. They often suffer from significant drawbacks that make them suboptimal picks for most players. D-tier weapons need buffs to increase their versatility and overall impact on gameplay.

In the shotgun tier list, the D-tier are:

Expedite 12

The Expedite 12 has one of the lowest pick rates and several drawbacks, such as low damage output, high reload time, and unstable recoil control. However, with some attachments, this firearm can improve a bit.

Lockwood 300

The Lockwood 300 is the worst gun in the shotgun category. It has a slow fire rate and low damage output that impact the gameplay, and for that reason, players prefer shotguns with smoother handling and better accuracy.

Bryson 890

Bryson 890 is a pump action shotgun with a high pellet spread and low damage output that places it in the D-tier list. It can improve with a few attachments, but it will still be the worst firearm in this section.

