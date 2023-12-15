Best Riveter loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone received a list of new weapons in the latest seasonal update from Modern Warfare 3, including the overpowered Riveter Shotgun. Similar to the Haymaker, this gun excels at close-range gunfights and boasts immense stopping power that can take down enemy operators with three to four shots.

Warzone’s gunsmith system provides a unique way to create personalized weapon builds and loadouts for different scenarios. You can use the same to engineer one of the most lethal shotgun builds and customize it to fit your playstyle. However, the Riveter fails to deliver when used in medium-range combat.

This article will highlight the best Riveter loadout in Warzone.

Best Riveter loadout attachments in Warzone

Riveter Shotgun (Image via Activision)

Here is the most effective setup that you can use for the Riveter shotgun in Warzone.

Recommended build

Barrel: JCX-L Suppressed Barrel

JCX-L Suppressed Barrel Laser: Verdant Hook Box Laser

Verdant Hook Box Laser Underbarrel: Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip

Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip Ammunition: .410 Gauge Incendiary

.410 Gauge Incendiary Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The JCX-L Suppressed barrel increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and accuracy of the shotgun.

The Verdant Hook Box laser increases hip fire spread, sprint-to-fire speed, and tac stance spread.

The Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip underbarrel increases recoil control, hip fire spread, and tac stance spread.

The .410 Gauge Incendiary rounds increase overall damage output and burn enemy opponents upon landing a hit.

The 30-round extended magazine increases your ability to spam shots and wipe out entire squads within seconds in close-range skirmishes.

Best Riveter class setup and perks

Riveter weapon (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the equipment you can put in your loadout to make the most out of the shotgun in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Riveter is an automatic shotgun and benefits the most from builds that can increase its damage range and hip fire accuracy without compromising movement speed. All such attachments can turn this gun into a run-and-gun tool to decimate online lobbies.

The Double Time and Resolute perks allow you to take up radical measures and fight aggressively by boosting your movement speed. The Tempered perk allows you to apply full armor with two plates instead of three. The EOD perk provides additional resistance to incoming damage from non-killstreak explosives like grenades and Semtex.

How to unlock Riveter in Warzone?

The Riveter shotgun can be unlocked by reaching level 25 on your account and then completing Armory Challenges. Once the missions are completed, you can equip the weapon from your inventory into any loadout.

Best secondary to Riveter in Warzone

The Riveter can clutch up almost all close-range combat, so it is best to pair it with heavier weapons like Light Machine Guns (LMGs) that can take both long and medium-range gunfights.

