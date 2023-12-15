Best Haymaker loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone offers some of the most lethal guns in its weapons arsenal, like the Haymaker Shotgun. Shotguns are great for close-quarter combat as they boast an insane damage output in such ranges. The Haymaker has enough stopping power to punish almost an entire squad who decide to take gunfights up close or near narrow hallways and corners with just a single magazine.

Warzone has a knack for putting players in dangerous scenarios but also provides equal opportunity for them to win if they play their cards right. You can utilize the Haymaker to your advantage and take enemy teams by surprise in smaller final circles that promote aggressive playstyles.

This article will highlight the best Haymaker loadout in Warzone.

Best Haymaker loadout attachments in Warzone

Here is a list of attachments that you can utilize to create an effective Haymaker build in Warzone.

Recommended build

Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 20 Round Drum

20 Round Drum Stock: No Stock Mod

The SA MX-50 muzzle increases bullet velocity and firing aim stability alongside removing you from the radar while firing the gun.

The Imperator Long barrel increases both bullet velocity and bullet range.

The DR-6 Handstop underbarrel increases aim walking speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed.

The 20-round extended drum increases your ability to take longer gunfights without reloading.

The No Stock Mod increases sprint-to-fire, movement, ADS, and aim walking speeds.

Best Haymaker class setup and perks

You can use the class setup outlined below to make the most out of the Haymaker shotgun in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Haymaker benefits from a loadout that can increase its overall damage output, range, and mobility stats. It might be difficult to control the recoil kick initially, but you can tame it with some practice.

The Double Time and Resolute perks increase your ability to move faster and further with increased tactical sprint duration and an instant speed burst when fired upon by enemies. The EOD and Tempered perks promote survival by increasing your resistance to explosives and enabling full armor with just two plates.

How to unlock Haymaker in Warzone?

You can unlock the shotgun by leveling up your account to level 39 in the multiplayer mode or completing the necessary Armory Challenges. Once you do this, the weapon will be available in your inventory and can be equipped in different loadouts.

Best secondary to Haymaker in Warzone

The Haymaker is a close-range weapon, so it is best to pair it with heavier weapons that can initiate medium and long-range gunfights from the Assault Rifle or Light Machine Gun (LMG) categories.

