Best weapon loadout in Warzone after December 14 nerf

A brand new mini-update went live on December 14 for Season 1 of Warzone and has brought several changes to the meta of the title. According to the patch notes, this mini-update has introduced severe nerfs to the stats of some of the most popular guns in the game. The damage output of fan favorites like DG-58 and MTZ Interceptor has been slashed quite significantly.

With the introduction of these December 14 nerfs, the meta of the title has seen a substantial shift, and players need to know which guns they should equip to perform well during the upcoming holiday season. As such, this article will index the best loadout that the operators can use in Warzone after the December 14 meta update.

Best BAS-B loadout in Warzone

With the arrival of the December 14 mini-patch, popular Warzone content creator IceManIssac has released a video on his YouTube channel where he has listed what he feels are the best weapons in the game after the latest nerfs.

According to him, players should still use the BAS-B battle rifle in Warzone, as it remains quite overpowered despite being at the receiving end of two minor damage nerfs. Although the minimum and maximum damage values of the gun have been brought down by a few ticks, the recoil stats of the gun have been left untouched.

As such, the BAS-B is still an exceptional firearm for mid-to-long-range engagements, with its minimal recoil feedback and meta-tier damage output. To get the best performance from this gun, players can equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel - Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic - Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel - Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine - 45 Round Mag

Best loadout for BAS-B in Warzone. (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L improves upon the recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range of the firearm. Alongside that, it also muzzles the sound of gunfire and keeps the operators from being pinged on the tac map while firing the gun.

The Bruen Venom Long Barrel reduces the recoil feedback even more, alongside increasing the bullet velocity and range, aiming idle sway, and gun kick control.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip massively improves the gun kick control, horizontal recoil control, and aiming idle sway. Plus, it also increases the firing aim stability by a small margin.

For the scope, players can equip the gun with the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x. It is an exceptional optic for mid-to-long-range engagements with its clear view of the downrange and precise reticle.

Lastly, that 45 Round Mag is necessary as the default magazine is quite inadequate for engaging against multiple enemies in battle royale matches.

Best BAS-B class setup in Warzone

Best Lockwood 680 loadout in Warzone. (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

The BAS-B battle rifle is mainly used for engaging against enemies at a distance. Thus, players need a good secondary for close-range engagements, and as such, the recommended pair for this gun is the Lockwood 680 shotgun.

Lockwood 680 is superb for CQC engagements, as it boasts exceptional mobility and strafe speed. The damage output of this gun is also nothing to scoff at as it can down close-range enemies in just two rounds.

Players can equip the Lockwood 680 with the following attachments for excellent results:

Muzzle - Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel - Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Stock - Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Guard - Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard

Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard Bolt - Express Light Bolt

Best class setup for BAS-B (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

With the secondary firearm sorted, now is the turn for perks and equipment that players should use with the BAS-B. The recommended choices are as follows:

Perks:

Perk 1 - Double time

Double time Perk 2 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3 - Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4 - High Alert

Equipment:

Lethal - Semtex

Semtex Tactical - Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade - Munition Box

This here is the best loadout that the players can use in Warzone after the December 14 nerfs.