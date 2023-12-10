Best BAS-B loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone features a new set of weapons introduced in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), including the BAS-B Battle Rifle. It is a powerful gun that excels at medium and some long-range gunfights due to its high damage and accuracy stats. It can be transformed into a lethal weapon with the correct choice of attachments and perks and offers two basic fire modes - single and automatic.

Warzone is a playground for gamers who wish to try out new builds and experiment with different weapons. The game provides all the tools to do so with the gunsmith feature and is also a great way to test the limits. Compared to others, the BAS-B packs a heavier punch that can eliminate any enemy with just a few shots.

This article will highlight the best BAS-B loadout in Warzone.

Best BAS-B loadout attachments in Warzone

BAS-B Battle Rifle (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that you can use to engineer a potent BAS-B build to utilize in online Warzone lobbies:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Magazine: 45-Round Extended Mag

The Bore-490 muzzle increases horizontal recoil, vertical recoil, and overall gun-kick control. The Bruen Venom Long Barrel increases bullet velocity, bullet range, recoil control, aiming idle sway, and gun-kick control.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases gun-kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability. The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is great for engaging in medium-range gunfights due to its precise magnification.

The 45-Round Extended Mag is great for taking on entire squads and enables you to spray down bullets in the gun’s automatic fire mode without reloading frequently.

Best BAS-B class setup and perks

BAS-B weapon in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here are all the pieces of equipment that you can utilize to make the most out of BAS-B in Activision battle royale:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Tactical: Stim

Lethal: Frag Grenade

The BAS-B benefits from a build that can increase its damage output and recoil control to make it usable in medium and longer ranges. All such attachments can make it easier to handle the weapon in active gunfight scenarios.

The EOD perk reduces incoming damage from non-killstreak explosives. The Double Time perk can help you by increasing Tactical Sprint duration and reducing its cooldown.

The Tempered perk is a must-have, as it can help you apply full armor with only two plates. The Resolute perk provides you with an instant burst of speed when under enemy gunfire to help you reposition quickly.

How to unlock BAS-B in Warzone?

You can unlock the BAS-B Battle Rifle by simply grinding the game and leveling up your account to rank 17. Once you do so, the weapon will automatically unlock in your inventory and become playable.

Best secondary to BAS-B in Warzone

The BAS-B can be the perfect primary weapon to be paired with a Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) like WSP-Swarm, or it can be a sniper support for the KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and weapon build guides.