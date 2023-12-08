Best one shot sniper loadout in Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone recently received a new seasonal update alongside Modern Warfare 3 and introduced a list of new weapons, including a new candidate for the best one-shot sniper. The only Modern Warfare 3 sniper that can currently one-shot enemy operators is the KATT-AMR. Including this, two other snipers from MW2 pack the same capabilities, but you will need explosive ammunition on them for it to work.

Warzone revived the sniping scene after it allowed players to build one-shot sniper builds with different ammo types. However, the skill ceiling for landing those incredible headshots is quite high; mastering it can take a substantial amount of grind. With that being said, the KATT-AMR can be an incredible force in the battle royale with the correct choice of attachments.

This article will highlight the best one-shot KATT-AMR build in Warzone.

Best KATT-AMR loadout attachments in Warzone

KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle build. (Image via YouTube/FaZe Testy)

Here are all the attachments that can help you wield the one-shot KATT-AMR sniper build in Warzone.

Recommended build

Barrel: Zang-34 Barrel

Zang-34 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds

.50 Cal High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

The Zang-34 Barrel increases damage range and bullet velocity to inflict the highest possible damage in long-range gunfights.

The FSS OLE-V Laser increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The .50 Cal High Grain Rounds increase damage output further to make every shot lethal.

The Phantom rear grip further boosts ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed to make it easier to reposition and fight back. The Tactical Stock Pad increases the sniper’s handling stats and can provide smoother movement.

Best KATT-AMR class setup and perks

KATT-AMR weapon in Warzone. (Image via Activision)

You can utilize the following perks and equipment to make the most out of the KATT-AMR one-shot sniper build in Activision’s battle royale.

Perk Package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The KATT-AMR is a heavy gun and primarily benefits from a class that can increase its damage output and effective range alongside increasing movement speed. It is best not to sacrifice the little movement speed that this gun has and combine it with a set of different perks for easier maneuvering.

The EOD perk reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives. The Double Time perk is essential for such a loadout as it increases tactical sprint duration and reduces its cooldown.

The Tempered perk can help you apply armor faster with just two plates. The Resolute perk is great for the battle royale as it provides you with a burst of speed whenever under gunfire.

How to unlock KATT-AMR in Warzone?

You can get your hands on the new KATT-AMR sniper rifle by simply leveling up your account to rank 4. The weapon will be unlocked automatically in your inventory and become available to equip in loadouts.

Best secondary to KATT-AMR in Warzone

Expand Tweet

You can pair this one-shot sniper with a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) like the WSP-Swarm to compensate for close-quarter combat scenarios.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.