With the best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta, players should be able to dominate this brand-new FPS shooter. The LR 7.62 is currently one of the most powerful snipers in the game, and its one-shot capacity makes it a fantastic addition to any sniper's kit. While powerful from the get-go, a few more additions should make the weapon very powerful.
This article explores the best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta. Read on to know more.
Best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6
You must use the following attachments to build the best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta:
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Rear Grip: Quick-Draw Grip
- Mods: Rapid Fire Mod
- Magazine: Fast Mag II
Our choice of barrel mod is the Reinforced Barrel. It significantly boosts the firepower of the bolt-action sniper, making it a devastating tool.
Furthermore, the Ranger Foregrip provides great control over horizontal and vertical recoil when firing the weapon. It improves the rifle's stability significantly, and is an intrinsic underbarrel attachment should you choose to use this weapon in the game.
Meanwhile, the Rapid Fire Mod improves the sniper rifle's fire rate. Featuring a bolt-action mechanic, this addition tremendously improves your TTK speed, allowing you to take down multiple enemies at once.
Last but not least, the Fast Mag II features improved sprint-to-fire speeds, reload speed, and most importantly, aim-down-sight speed. This enhancement will allow you to move across the battlefield quickly and constantly reposition yourself to prevent getting eliminated. With these items, you will possess the best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta.
Best Perks and Wildcards for LR 7.62 in Black Ops 6
Here's a list of the best Perks and Wildcards for the best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta:
- Wildcard: Overkill (Lets you equip two primary weapons)
- Perk 1: Ghost (Undetected by enemy Radar Ping, UAV, and Prox Alarm)
- Perk 2: Tracker (See enemy footsteps; ADSing auto pings enemies)
- Perk 3: Vigilance (Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps; immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent)
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Acoustic Amp
How to unlock LR 7.62 weapon in Black Ops 6
The LR 7.62 is unlockable only upon reaching Level 16 during the beta phase of Black Ops 6. Before that, there's no other option of accessing the weapon.
Best secondary to LR 7.62 weapon in Black Ops 6
You can pair the LR 7.62 with the Jackal PDW SMG in the game. With the Overkill Wildcard, players will have the ability to run two primary weapons at the same time. Naturally, having a meta-tier SMG for close-range encounters seems like the perfect option.
Here's our recommended build for the Jackal PDW in BO6:
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Underbarrel: Ranged Foregrip
- Rear Grip: CQB Grip
