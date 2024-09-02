The Swat 5.56 is a marksman rifle in the Black Ops 6 Beta, and knowing the best loadout will enhance its performance, giving you an edge in battles. As the only marksman rifle available in this beta, it's ideal for medium to long-range engagements. Being a 3-round burst DMR, it excels at ranged combat but falls short in close-quarters encounters.

This rifle is unlocked by default, but to unlock its full potential, you'll need to level it up and it has a maximum level of 46. Initially, all attachments are locked, so it's advisable to use the default Commando loadout, which features this weapon with a pre-set configuration.

As you level up this marksman rifle, you can further customize it, and this article will guide you through the best loadout and class setup for the Swat 5.56 in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta.

Trending

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Building the best Swat 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta

Swat 5.56 marksman rifle in BO6 Beta (Image via Activision)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Optic: Redwell Reflex

Redwell Reflex Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Since the weapon is a 3-round burst, maintaining recoil control is essential for faster enemy elimination. Equipping the Muzzle Brake attachment will give you an advantage by improving kick reset speed and first-shot recoil control, which are crucial for accurate shots.

For the barrel attachment, the Long Barrel is a must, as this weapon will be used at longer distances. The added firepower in ranged battles will reduce the time-to-kill (TTK), allowing you to eliminate enemies faster.

The Redwell Reflex sight provides increased accuracy with a minimal reflex sight, allowing for more precise aiming.

The Ranger Foregrip is an excellent choice, as it significantly boosts the weapon's stability and enhances mobility. This attachment offers enhanced recoil control, along with increased movement and sprinting speed.

To further reduce the TTK, it is recommended to use the Rapid Fire mod, which increases the fire rate and gives you an edge in long-range engagements.

Also read: Black Ops 6 open beta countdown: Start time, platforms, and more

Best Perks and Wildcards for Swat 5.56 in Black Ops 6 Beta

Here are the best class setup items:

Wildcard: Overkill (Lets you equip two primary weapons)

Overkill (Lets you equip two primary weapons) Perk 1: Ghost (Undetected by enemy Radar Ping, UAV, and Prox Alarm)

Ghost (Undetected by enemy Radar Ping, UAV, and Prox Alarm) Perk 2: Tracker (See enemy footsteps; ADSing auto pings enemies)

Tracker (See enemy footsteps; ADSing auto pings enemies) Perk 3: Vigilance (Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps; immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent)

Vigilance (Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps; immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent) Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Acoustic Amp

Best Perks and Wildcard to use (Image via Activision)

Also read: All Perks in Black Ops 6 Beta and how to unlock them

Best secondary to use with the Swat 5.56 in Black Ops 6 Beta

The Swat 5.56 is less effective at close range, making the Overkill Wildcard essential for equipping two primary weapons. The best companion for this marksman rifle is the Jackal PDW SMG, widely regarded as the top close-range weapon in the game.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Underbarrel: Ranged Foregrip

Ranged Foregrip Rar Grip: CQB Grip

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback