The Swat 5.56 is a marksman rifle in the Black Ops 6 Beta, and knowing the best loadout will enhance its performance, giving you an edge in battles. As the only marksman rifle available in this beta, it's ideal for medium to long-range engagements. Being a 3-round burst DMR, it excels at ranged combat but falls short in close-quarters encounters.
This rifle is unlocked by default, but to unlock its full potential, you'll need to level it up and it has a maximum level of 46. Initially, all attachments are locked, so it's advisable to use the default Commando loadout, which features this weapon with a pre-set configuration.
As you level up this marksman rifle, you can further customize it, and this article will guide you through the best loadout and class setup for the Swat 5.56 in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Building the best Swat 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Optic: Redwell Reflex
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Since the weapon is a 3-round burst, maintaining recoil control is essential for faster enemy elimination. Equipping the Muzzle Brake attachment will give you an advantage by improving kick reset speed and first-shot recoil control, which are crucial for accurate shots.
For the barrel attachment, the Long Barrel is a must, as this weapon will be used at longer distances. The added firepower in ranged battles will reduce the time-to-kill (TTK), allowing you to eliminate enemies faster.
The Redwell Reflex sight provides increased accuracy with a minimal reflex sight, allowing for more precise aiming.
The Ranger Foregrip is an excellent choice, as it significantly boosts the weapon's stability and enhances mobility. This attachment offers enhanced recoil control, along with increased movement and sprinting speed.
To further reduce the TTK, it is recommended to use the Rapid Fire mod, which increases the fire rate and gives you an edge in long-range engagements.
Also read: Black Ops 6 open beta countdown: Start time, platforms, and more
Best Perks and Wildcards for Swat 5.56 in Black Ops 6 Beta
Here are the best class setup items:
- Wildcard: Overkill (Lets you equip two primary weapons)
- Perk 1: Ghost (Undetected by enemy Radar Ping, UAV, and Prox Alarm)
- Perk 2: Tracker (See enemy footsteps; ADSing auto pings enemies)
- Perk 3: Vigilance (Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps; immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent)
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Acoustic Amp
Also read: All Perks in Black Ops 6 Beta and how to unlock them
Best secondary to use with the Swat 5.56 in Black Ops 6 Beta
The Swat 5.56 is less effective at close range, making the Overkill Wildcard essential for equipping two primary weapons. The best companion for this marksman rifle is the Jackal PDW SMG, widely regarded as the top close-range weapon in the game.
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Underbarrel: Ranged Foregrip
- Rar Grip: CQB Grip
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Best XMG loadout in BO6 Beta
- Best LR 7.62 meta loadout in BO6 Beta
- All Scorestreaks in Black Ops 6 Beta and how to unlock them