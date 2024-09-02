The XMG is a light machine gun (LMG) in the Black Ops 6 Beta, and having the best loadout for this weapon will provide a significant advantage in battles. This new title features fast-paced gameplay with the introduction of a new movement mechanic called omnimovement, which makes the gameplay unique and favors close-range weapons. Although LMGs are typically used for medium to long-range engagements, the XMG can also be highly effective in close-quarters combat.

This LMG is unlocked by default and is ideal for players who prefer to engage from a distance and support their teammates. It offers power, stability, and a large magazine size, perfect for taking on multiple enemies or suppressing specific areas.

Customizing the XMG with the best loadout is crucial to maximize its performance and dominate in Black Ops 6 Beta.

Building the best XMG loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta

Here are the best XMG LMG loadout attachments in Call of Duty Black Ops 6:

Recommended build:

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Magazine: Fast Mag II

XMG LMG in BO6 Beta (Image via Activision)

This LMG is ideal for long-range engagements, and equipping the Long Barrel attachment further boosts its damage range, improving the time to kill and enabling faster eliminations at extended distances.

Due to the inherent low mobility of LMGs, the Balanced Stock is essential for regaining some mobility, which can be crucial in battle.

The Vertical Foregrip enhances control, especially at longer distances where stability is key for landing all your shots. This attachment significantly reduces horizontal recoil, improving the weapon's stability.

Finally, the Quickdraw Grip and Fast Mag II are both valuable for enhancing handling attributes. These attachments increase ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload quickness.

Best Perks and Wildcards for XMG in Black Ops 6 Beta

Here are the best class setup items:

Best Perks and Wildcard to use (Image via Activision)

Wildcard: Perk Greed (Provides an additional perk slot)

Perk Greed (Provides an additional perk slot) Perk 1: Flak Jacket (Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage)

Flak Jacket (Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage) Perk 2: Gung-Ho (Reduces movement penalty when reloading or using equipment; allows reloading while Tactical Sprinting)

Gung-Ho (Reduces movement penalty when reloading or using equipment; allows reloading while Tactical Sprinting) Perk 3: Double Time (Greatly increases Tactical Sprint duration)

Double Time (Greatly increases Tactical Sprint duration) Perk 4: Dexterity (Reduces fall damage and minimizes weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving)

Dexterity (Reduces fall damage and minimizes weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving) Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Acoustic Amp

Best secondary to use with the XMG in Black Ops 6 Beta

For the secondary weapon, you're limited to two handgun options: the GS45 and the 9MM PM. However, by equipping the Overkill Wildcard, you can choose two primary weapons for your loadout.

GS45 handgun in BO6 Beta (Image via Activision)

Still, the Perk Greed option may be more beneficial in multiplayer modes, where battles are quick, and having two primary weapons isn’t as crucial. You can also pick up weapons from eliminated players if needed.

For the best handgun, the GS45 is recommended due to its high damage output, capable of eliminating players with two precise shots to the upper torso.

Best GS45 loadout:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Magazine: Extended Mag I

