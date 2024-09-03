The LR 7.62 currently serves as the best Sniper loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta. It is the strongest bolt-action sniper offered in the game, and with it, players will be able to dominate their lobbies with absolute ease. The LR 7.62, by default, features quite a slow fire rate and heavy recoil to compensate for its overwhelming power. However, with our recommended attachments, this weapon will easily outperform the others in its class.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the best Sniper loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Attachments for the best Sniper loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta

Our go-to attachments for the LR 7.62 Sniper rifle are as follows:

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Quick-Draw Grip

Mods: Rapid Fire Mod

Magazine: Fast Mag II

LR 7.62 is the best Sniper loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The first barrel mod, the Reinforced Barrel will improve the general firepower of the weapon. Though it comes at the cost of some increased recoil and kick-back, we've got other attachments to counter it.

The Ranger Foregrip will be the key item in this build as it will drastically reduce the recoil on the weapon and further provide enhanced vertical and horizontal control over it. Using this attachment is imperative if you plan on being an active shooter on the battlefield.

The Quick-Draw Grip will provide players with enhanced ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and, better yet, some great mobility while using the weapon. Snipers are notorious for their slower movement speeds, and with this attachment, you will find yourself being able to sprint and reposition without much hindrance.

The Rapid Fire Mod will provide players with an increased rate of fire on this sniper rifle. Paired with the Fast Mag II, players can experience improved sprint-to-fire speeds, reload speed, and even aim-down-sight speed. With these mods, we believe you can craft the best Sniper loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta.

Best Perks and Wildcards for LR 7.62 in Black Ops 6

Here's a list of the best Perks and Wildcards for the best LR 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6 beta:

Wildcard: Overkill (Lets you equip two primary weapons.)

Perk 1: Ghost (This perk will allow you to be undetected by enemy Radar Ping, UAV, and Prox Alarm.)

Perk 2: Tracker (With this, you can see enemy footsteps and furthermore, aiming-down-sight auto pings enemies.)

Perk 3: Vigilance (Displays a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. It provides players immunity to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent scorestreaks.)

Tactical: Stim Shot

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

How to unlock LR 7.62 weapon in Black Ops 6

You can unlock the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle by simply playing the game and reaching Prestige Level 16. Upon doing so, the weapon will be automatically unlocked.

However, if you seek to get your hands on the aforementioned attachments, you have to spend a few hours playing with the LR 7.62, and leveling it up until you reach the XP requirements to unlock these items.

Best secondary to the LR 7.62 weapon in Black Ops 6

Luckily, with the Overkill Wildcard, players can get their hands on a primary weapon to roll as their secondary weapon pick in the game. With a sniper rifle being your main weapon in hand, it's a great idea to keep the Jackal PDW as your secondary weapon for the best Sniper loadout in Black Ops 6.

Currently, the Jackal PDW is a meta-tier SMG, and it serves as the perfect close-quarter combat tool. Here's our recommended loadout for the SMG:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Long Barrel

Stock: Balanced Stock

Underbarrel: Ranged Foregrip

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

That's all there is to know about the best Sniper loadout in Black Ops 6. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's COD section.

