The best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta is a force to be reckoned with. The MP5 returns in Black Ops 6 as the C9, boasting all the features that made it unique back in the day. A decent fire rate and moderate recoil make it a great pick for close-range engagements. However, the SMG on its own won’t do much good. By default, the horizontal recoil on the SMG is a little on the higher side, making it difficult to use, especially when it comes to mid-range fights, which in Black Ops 6, you’ll be getting a lot of.

Hence, if you plan on using the C9 in Black Ops 6 Beta, you must take advantage of the right set of attachments and Perks to get the most out of the C9.

In this brief guide, we’ll take a closer look at the best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta to help you not only win more gunfights but possibly even matches.

Best C9 loadout attachments in Black Ops 6 Beta

The following are the attachments required to build the best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta:

Trending

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Exploring the best C9 meta loadout in Black Ops 6 beta (Image via Activision)

Here’s how these attachments help you wield the C9 at its maximum potential:

The Suppressor is a must-have with the C9 as it helps minimize the visual recoil on the SMG. On top of that, it comes with the added benefit of keeping you off the radar, thus making it a lot more difficult for your opponents to track you down easily.

Also read: Best Black Ops 6 beta meta loadout

As mentioned earlier, the C9 doesn’t do well at longer ranges. This is where the Long Barrel comes into play. It drastically improves the damage range on the weapon, allowing you to take mid-range fights with ease and in some cases even long ranges.

The Ranger Foregrip is currently one of the best Underbarrels in the game. It will help counter the high horizontal recoil on the C9, making you more accurate. But that’s not all. It also boosts your movement speed and your sprint speed, which allows you to play the game aggressively with no compromises.

The Extended Mag I is another attachment that you must equip with the C9. In the game, you will rarely get a fair 1v1 fight and will often go against multiple enemies. This magazine ensures that you do not run of out bullets in the middle of a fight and end up reloading in the face of your enemies.

Read more: How to unlock Loadouts in Black Ops 6 beta

Finally, the CQB Grip is a mobility enhancer, that increases your sprint-to-fire speed, slide-to-fire speed, and the dive-to-fire speed. It allows you to take advantage of Omnimovement to its fullest with no compromises to accuracy or handling.

Best Perks and Wildcards for C9 in Black Ops 6 Beta

Building the best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta is only half the task. You must also ensure that your Perks and Wildcards are set correctly to take full advantage of the loadout in your matches.

Best Perks and Wildcard to use with the C9 in Black Ops 6 Beta (Image via Activision)

Here’s what we recommend:

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk 2: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Wildcard: Perk Greed

The Flak Jacket is essential, especially if you tend to play the objectives often. It reduces the incoming damage from enemy explosives and helps you stay in the fight longer. Dexterity will reduce the fall damage and also reduce weapon motion when you are using Omnimovement to its fullest.

The Double Time Perk keeps on you the move longer. It increases your Tac Sprint duration and thus allows you to make long runs, be it to chase down enemies or run away from an unfavorable situation.

Finally, the Gung-Ho Perk lowers the movement penalty when you’re reloading the weapon, allowing you to be always on the move and allowing the SMG to shine in fast-paced and aggressive playstyles.

Note that by default, you can only equip three Perks. Hence, you must use the Perk Greed card to able to equip four Perks. Moreover, since we are using three Enforcer Perks with this loadout, you’ll get the Enforcer Combat Speciality, which gives you a temporary movement speed and health gen rate buff after every kill.

Best Secondary to C9 in Black Ops 6 Beta

The best Secondary to the C9 in the Black Ops 6 Beta is the GS45. It is a semi-auto pistol that has exceptionally high damage output at closer ranges and is the perfect Secondary to the C9. Although it is highly unlikely that you’ll run out of bullets with this loadout, the GS45 ensures that even if you do, you are not out of the fight.

Best Secondary weapon for the C9 in Black Ops 6 Beta (Image via Activision)

You can use any attachments with the Pistol as you see fit as you’ll rarely be using it. That said, it is better to have it in your back pocket than nothing at all.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6 Beta.

For more Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback