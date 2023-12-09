Best KATT-AMR loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The KATT-AMR is one of the new sniper rifles in Warzone that was added to the armory with the integration of Modern Warfare 3. It is a hard-hitting bolt-action sniper that can one-shot the opponents if the player is able to register headshots. However, the gun's fire rate is quite low due to its bolt-action nature, and as such, players will need to be quite accurate to utilize this sniper rifle at its maximum potential.

Although the low rate of fire and subpar mobility are major cons of this firearm, its superb muzzle velocity and incredible damage per bullet make it very devastating in long-range engagements. A veteran sniper player with precise aim and good trigger discipline can fully capitalize the lethality of this gun by landing those headshots to eliminate the enemies instantly.

Despite being a very potent weapon in even its default configuration, the KATT-AMR can be further enhanced with a good set of attachments. This article will index the best loadout for the firearm for the reference of the readers.

Best KATT-AMR loadout attachments in Warzone

Best KATT AMR loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision and YouTube/Klubo)

To get the best loadout of KATT-AMR in Warzone, players will have to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL Barrel - Zang-34 Barrel

Zang-34 Barrel Stock - Precision Stock Pad

Precision Stock Pad Ammunition - .50Cal Spire Point Round

.50Cal Spire Point Round Bolt - Ephemeral Quickbolt

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL is one of the best muzzle attachments for this gun as it not only improves the bullet velocity and range of the gun by a significant margin it also increases the recoil control. Being a suppressor-type attachment, it also muzzles the sound of gunfire and keeps the operator from being pinged on the tac-map while firing the gun.

The Zang-34 Barrel provides a massive boost to the already impressive damage range of the firearm, transforming it into an excellent sniper rifle for mid-to-long-range engagements. Alongside that, it also improves the bullet velocity even further.

Both the bullet velocity and damage range of the firearm get an upgrade by equipping the .50 Cal Spire Point Round. The massive increase in bullet velocity from these three attachments ensures that the aim lead needed for long-range shots remains minimal.

However, alongside the high bullet velocity and damage range, a sniper rifle also needs to remain stable while aiming and firing for ease of engagement. As such, the Precision Stock Pad is a very important attachment for this loadout, as it improves both the aiming idle sway and firing aim stability of the gun.

Lastly, the Ephemeral Quickbolt improves the rechambering speed of the sniper by a substantial margin, ensuring that the follow-up shot can be fired a lot quicker than the default configuration.

Best KATT-AMR class setup and perks in Warzone

Best Class Setup for KATT AMR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The best class setup for the KATT-AMR sniper rifle in Warzone is as follows:

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1 - Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2 - Focus

Focus Perk Slot 3 - Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4 - Ghost

Equipment

Field Upgrade - Munition Box

Munition Box Lethal - Semtex

Semtex Tactical - Stim

When it comes to the perks, Double Time increases the duration of tac-sprint and also reduces its refresh time. Focus reduces the scope sway while aiming and also decreases the finch during ADS. Tempered allows operators to gain full armor from just two plates instead of three. Finally, Ghost keeps players from being pinged via enemy UAVs and automated targeting systems.

For equipment, Semtex and Stims are the best choices with this firearm. Semtex can be described as a stackable frag grenade that can instantly kill the enemy it gets stuck with. And Stims, give the operator improved healing and mobility for a short duration. Lastly, the Munition Box refills both ammunition and equipment when it is deployed.

How to unlock KATT-AMR in Warzone

KATT-AMR is one of the easiest-to-unlock weapons in Warzone. Players just have to reach level 4 to unlock this powerful sniper rifle. However, reaching this level will not only unlock this powerful sniper but also give players access to the Gunsmith system, which will allow them to create their custom loadouts.

Alternatively, if a player can successfully extract this gun from one of the Zombies mode matches with the KATT-AMR in their inventory, it will unlock the gun in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Best secondary to KATT-AMR in Warzone

Being a sniper rifle, the KATT-AMR is strictly a mid-to-long-range gun, and players will need a secondary firearm for close-range engagements. For Warzone, the recommended secondary for the gun is the WSP Swarm. It is a fully automatic SMG with minimal recoil feedback, which boasts an impressive close-range TTK and superb mobility.