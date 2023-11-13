Best Longbow loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has arrived with an extensive complement of 114 weapons. One among them is the Longbow sniper rifle. It is one of the new additions and has already made its place in the meta of the title. The semi-auto firing mode of the gun and its potential to one-shot its enemies make it one of the most potent firearms in the current meta.

However, the Longbow also has a fair share of cons in Modern Warfare 3 alongside the pros. The firearm's aim-down-sight (ADS) time is quite high, and its mobility is also subpar.

As such, players must know the best Longbow loadout to perform optimally with this firearm in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Longbow loadout attachments Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The Longbow sniper rifle of Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3, operators will have to equip the Longbow with the following attachments to maximize its lethality:

Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel - XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Rear Grip - Nought-Z3 Grip

Nought-Z3 Grip Bolt - SA-M Quickbolt

The aforementioned attachments will improve the reaction time, mobility, and recoil control of the Longbow. The FSS OLE-V Laser, in particular, will greatly improve the aiming stability, ADS, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop will increase the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed even further and boost vertical recoil control and gun-kick control. The reaction stats will be upgraded even further when the Nought-Z3 Grip is equipped.

The sprint-to-fire speed will again get a significant boost due to the No Stock mod. Furthermore, it will also increase the movement speed, aim walking speed, and aiming idle sway. Lastly, the SA-M Quickbolt will increase the rechambering speed, leading to an improved rate of fire.

These attachments will transform the Longbow into a quick-fire quick-scope powerhouse, which will be able to one-shot its opponents up to a range of 70-80 meters.

Best Longbow class setup and perks

Boots in MW 3 act as one of the perks (Image via Activision)

The best class setup for the Longbow sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:

Perk Package

Vest - Infantry

Infantry Gloves - Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots - Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear - Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

For the equipment, the Frag and Stun is one of the most common grenade combinations used by the Call of Duty player base. The Munitions Box will allow the players to resupply themselves with ammo and equipment during a battle.

Regarding perks, the Infantry vest will keep the operator mobile by increasing the Tac Sprint duration and reducing its refresh time. It is an excellent choice for the 'fly-n-fry' playstyle of the multiplayer mode.

Commando Gloves will allow the players to reload while sprinting, and the Tactical Pads will let them slide for longer distances. Lastly, the Bone Conduction Headset will improve situational awareness by reducing the combat noise and amplifying the sound of footsteps and gunfire.

How to unlock Longbow in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

To unlock the Longbow sniper rifle in MW3, players must first have access to Armory Challenges by reaching level 25. After that, they will have to scroll to the Longbow sniper rifle in the armory and click on "Activate Armory challenges."

Once the challenges have been activated, players can see the requirement of unlocking the Longbow - Complete five daily challenges. Once the pre-requites are fulfilled, the sniper rifle will get unlocked for the players.

This is the best loadout for the Longbow sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 3. The game is currently live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.