Best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta: Class setup, perks, and more

The MTZ-556 is a brand-new assault rifle added to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). This weapon can be unlocked by achieving Level 12 in the game during the Open Beta stage. Light and portable, the MTZ-556 is an assault rifle with a high fire rate. The weapon is perfect for mid-range combat and has drastically low TTK, making it one of the best picks during MW3's Open Beta weekend.

This article explores one of the best builds for the MTZ-556, which will help you dominate rivals in Modern Warfare 3 lobbies.

Best loadout setup MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta

MTZ-556 in MW3 (Image via Activision)

There is no tuning during the beta, and After Market parts aren't available either, which makes this MTZ-556 loadout quite straightforward. The weapon is designed to be used aggressively, and the class setup has been customized accordingly to promote a high-octane playstyle.

Recommended Loadout:

Optic: MK.23 Reflector

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Rear Grip: MTZ Dauntless Grip

The MK.23 Reflector is one of the best optics to pair with the rifle. It offers clean vision, making it perfect for tracking your enemies. The MTZ Dauntless Grip paired with the Chewk Angled Grip will provide you with better flinch resistance and reduce aiming sway, while also compensating for horizontal recoil and improving overall gun kick control.

To top it all off, the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel supplements the weapon with additional range while improving its bullet velocity, cementing its spot as one of the strongest options in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.

Best class setup for MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Post from official Call of Duty X account (Image via x.com/CallofDuty)

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Boots: Tactical Pads

Equipment

Lethal: Breacher Drone

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

The Perk Package we have ready is perfect for complementing the MTZ-556's aggressive, all-out playstyle. Not only will players benefit from the increased Tac Sprint with the Infantry Vest, but the combination of both the Quick-Grip Gloves and Tactical Pads will increase weapon-swap speed and slide distance, which are essential for close-medium range combat.

Furthermore, the Bone Conduction Headset is perfect for isolating enemy footsteps on the battlefield.

Lastly, the Flash Grenade will act as the perfect opener for engagements. To ward off enemies nearby, we have the Breacher Drone in place, which has been added with MW3's Open Beta release worldwide. Munitions Box will keep you supplemented with ammo during all your encounters, ensuring that you play a consistent part in the action.

