How to unlock MTZ-556 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta?

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is currently live, and players across the globe are having the time of their lives. Despite being in beta, players' expectations have definitely been fulfilled as Activision delivered on its promise of an outstanding multiplayer experience with MW3.

Numerous weapons have been added to the game, and with this evergrowing arsenal, players will require an easy means to earn them.

Our article will help players unlock the MTZ-556 Assault Rifle, amongst other weapons, with absolute ease. Follow our instructions to the dot, and you will have instantaneous access to this newly launched weapon in-game.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) MTZ-556 Assault Rifle unlock guide

As per Activision's Open Beta blog post with regard to MW3, players can gain up to a maximum level of 20. During the first weekend of the game, leveling up will help gamers acquire gear.

After hitting the Level 4 milestone, players will get access to Custom Loadouts.

Here is how one can unlock the MTZ-556 AR in Modern Warfare 3:

Launch Modern Warfare 3 Play the game until Level 12. Upon reaching Level 12, players will be provided instantaneous access to the MTZ-556 Assault rifle in the game.

Light and portable, Assault Rifles offer players a lot of versatility to work with. These weapons are perfect for mid-range engagement. However, even during unfavorable matchups in close-range combat, players will be able to effectively get out of trouble.

How to level up fast in MW3 beta?

To level up quickly and gain an edge over your competition, players should definitely grind through the Kill Confirmed and Domination game modes.

Kill Confirmed

In the Kill Confirmed mode for MW3, upon a player's death, they drop their dog tags. These drop-offs provide additional XP, along with the XP provided for securing the elimination in the game. The dog tags appear bright yellow for the player's team and bright red for the team that was eliminated.

Much like collecting the dog tags, successfully preventing your teammate's dog tags from being snatched away will also provide additional XP. Due to the rapid killing succession, provided players also successfully collect the dog tags, they will see their in-game levels quickly peak to the maximum limit.

Domination

Domination is a great mode to quickly elevate your Player Levels in Modern Warfare 3. With three objectives in place, gamers have to take control of each site and proceed to defend them from the other team in order to win the game.

Domination offers an extended game mode where users not only get points for eliminating the enemy team but, further, every point captured and maintained will offer them XP points.

Due to its extended timer, players will be able to maximize the amount of XP earned by contesting the objectives and making sure they get a decent amount of eliminations.

