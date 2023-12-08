5 best perks to use in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone provides an immersive tactical shooter experience to the player base with various modes and maps. Your selection of weapons, grenades, and perk packages carries a lot of weight as they become your first and last line of defense. The new seasonal update introduced some new perks to the battle royale and shifted the meta alongside weapon and movement changes.

Warzone lobbies have a knack for putting squads in difficult positions as the zones close down. So it is best to be prepared for the worst and choose class setups carefully. The latest additions to the list of existing perks can provide you with niche abilities like faster movement speed, reduced fall damage, and more.

This article will highlight the best perks you can use in Warzone.

What are the best perks in Warzone?

Here is a list of five best perks that can help you win Warzone with ease with a short brief about all of them.

5) Escapist

Escapist Perk Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Escapist perk increases your speed while changing from one stance to another - downed, prone, and crouched. This can help you dodge incoming gunfire and quickly move to a safer position. This can also be utilized as a way to identify the location of the enemy operators by peeking over a piece of cover and quickly dropping down to avoid being spotted.

This is a perk that can be beneficial for players who like to operate from behind cover, use snipers or marksman rifles, and take long-range gunfights.

4) Irradiated

Irradiated Perk Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Irradiated perk increases your overall movement speed while you are outside the circle and running in the gas. It also reduces the damage that you take from being outside. This can be helpful in scenarios where you have to make a longer rotation from out of the zone and do not have a gas mask.

This is a great perk for players who like to hold the zone line and flank their enemies from unexpected sides and even from outside the zone.

3) Combat Scout

Combat Scout Perk Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Combat Scout is another useful perk that pings enemy positions when you shoot them. The ping is visible to you and your teammates, and can save the hassle of manually pinging the enemy squad members. It will last for a longer period if you manage to land a shot further away.

The Combat Scout perk is great for players who prefer hunting down enemy teams and require constant positional information to make the most advantageous move.

2) Tempered

Tempered Perk Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Tempered perk allows you to apply full armor with only two plates. It is a great addition to your loadout if you enjoy playing the game aggressively and like to take frequent gunfights. You can combine this with different movement techniques to be able to plate up while repositioning to catch your enemies off-guard with full armor.

Tempered can be a great perk for everyone as it reduces plating time and can enable you to retaliate faster.

1) Resolute

Resolute Perk Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Resolute perk ranks as the best in the books as it can provide you with a sudden burst of speed under enemy gunfire. This activates only when you take damage from another team and lasts for a short time. However, this speed can help you quickly get away from risky scenarios and get into cover.

The Resolute perk may be the most essential one on the entire list, and is only replaceable with High Alert. Its movement buff is the strongest in the game and can help you perform complex maneuvers to baffle enemies.

You can also create custom perk packages in the Weapons section to engineer one that fits your playstyle. However, finding the perfect combination could take a while and you will need to grind the game a bit.

