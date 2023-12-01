All new Perks in MW3 Warzone: Escapist, Resolute, and more

MW3 Warzone Season 1 is right around the corner, and fans are anticipating a truckload of content upon its release. Activision has gone overboard to ensure that Warzone starts a fresh new chapter with the Modern Warfare 3 integration. From new vehicles and perk packages to a brand-new map, Warzone is all set to welcome a new season of chaos and fun.

MW3 Warzone Season 1 will debut on December 6, 2023, and fans are excited to engage and interact with all the new content. This article discusses all the new Perks that will be introduced with the new season.

What are all the new Perks in MW3 Warzone Season 1?

With the launch of Season 1, MW3 Warzone will continue with its ongoing Perk system. Operators will continue choosing from pre-set Perk Packages or can customize their own. The latter becomes active once the loadout is claimed.

With the introduction of Urzikstan, Activision is encouraging movement and rotational capabilities in the game. Naturally, with the release of the new season, MW3 Warzone players will be equipped with several Perks that shall remain enabled by default.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the default Perks being implemented in the game:

Default Perks

Tac Pads: Tac Pads in Warzone improve slide distance in the game. They also allow for fully aiming-down-sight (ADS) while sliding with increased stance transition speeds.

This Perk allows players to reload while running. Quick-Grip Gloves: With the Quick-Grip Gloves, players will have increased weapon swapping speed.

With the Quick-Grip Gloves, players will have increased weapon swapping speed. Climbing Boots: All players will have an increased climbing and mantling speed during their game.

All players will have an increased climbing and mantling speed during their game. Overkill: With the Overkill Perk, players can pick up two primary weapons in-game.

Custom Perks

Furthermore, a range of new Custom Perks are also being added to the game, and they are the highlights of the new season. These Perks are exclusive to Warzone and allow players to create outplay opportunities. They include:

Irradiated: With this Perk, players will be able to move faster in the gas while taking less damage. Tempered: Tempered allows players to fulfill their armor plate requirement with two plates rather than three. Combat Scout: Bullets will ping enemies for you and your squad. The farther the distance from which the shots connect, the longer the ping duration. Resolute: A short movement speed is granted when taking damage from enemy gunfire. Shrouded: Proceed to drop a smoke grenade for cover when downed. Mountaineer: Reducing fall damage when dropping from great heights. Stalker: Players will have increased ADS and strafe speed. Escapist: Increased movement speed when downed, prone, or even crouched. Primed: Jumping accuracy and ADS time improved. Faculty: Warns players of nearby enemy equipment and reduces combat noise.

