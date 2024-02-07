Warzone Season 2 patch notes: Fortune's Keep, Ranked Resurgence, new LTMs, and more

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 patch is now officially live. With this brand new season, Activision has brought a plethora of content to the CoD battle royale title. From the return of the fan-favorite Resurgence map to the much-awaited Ranked mode, the new season has a lot to offer. Furthermore, Zombies from Modern Warfare 3 is also coming to the battle royale as a part of its limited-time events.

Offering new weapons, fresh Operators, an exciting battle pass, and much more, Warzone Season 2 is the biggest update after the Modern Warfare 3 integration. The following section offers the patch notes for this release.

Warzone Season 2 patch notes

Here are the complete Warzone Season 2 patch notes as presented on the game's official site. Keep note that they do not address weapon changes, and the Ranked Resurgence rules and regulations.

Fortune’s Keep Returning Map

Welcome Back to Fortune’s Keep! How has the island changed?

Extendable Bridges

Three Extendable Bridges over gaps in the fallen roadways are now present after Warzone Season 2 update.

These are not portable, but rather you can extend or retract them across a gap in the road by using a small control console, one on either side of the bridge after Warzone Season 2 update.

The controls react to more than melee interaction, in case you’re wanting to activate the bridge at range.

In addition, this updated version of Fortune’s Keep will encompass 11 Major Points of Interest, detailed below.

Keep: Rear Dock and Caves (North Coast)

The grandeur of the Keep, with its opulent tapestries, mosaic floors, and gilded throne room, is mostly intact. Look to the north for additional pathways: With the arrival of aquatic vehicles, the steep northern cliffs below the Keep have been modified, adding a rear dock for unloading cargo, along with a rough cargo elevator (now sporting two Ascenders) enabling fast upward travel to the battlements. Under the foundations of the castle is a rock tunnel with openings to the sea, which runs east to west, all offering tactical access to and from the Keep.

Terraces: Fishing Docks and Cliff Paths (Northwest Coast)

The battlements on the western side of the Keep may have seen better days, but the layout is still familiar. To the north along the coast, discover a second pier housing fishing boats and a bait shop. The area north of Terraces has received further construction changes, with Ascenders, additional stairs running along the cliffside, and small cave openings and grottos to traverse. This stretches north of the Graveyard along the coast to the northern tip of the Town POI.

Graveyard (Northwest Coast)

The ancient stone crypts still stand on the small plateau above the Town. You might want to bank on a thorough exploration of this somber spot, not least due to the connecting tunnels burrowing down toward the epicenter of the action!

Town: Lower (Western Coast)

The coastal town is still as densely packed as you remember, with an old fortress bell tower, brightly hued apartments and stores, and a turret defending the cove from seafaring attackers. Atop the new Police Station on the north side of the cove is a helipad, usually a good spot to locate a Light Helo for airborne maneuvers.

Town: Upper (Southwestern Coast)

Initial evidence of a sizeable seismic event to hit the island is visible in the southeastern corner of Town, where a sizeable fissure has cut through the earth, splitting a dwelling into two. Tactically, this allows you to investigate the giant crack, leading to multi-level fighting opportunities and an entrance down into the main impact crater to the east.

Overlook: Restaurant (Southwestern Coast)

East of Overlook (a fortified plateau with an old, multi-floor dwelling and Salty’s Snack Bar attached to it), on a slightly lower plateau overlooking the sea, is the Trattoria Il Luna, a newly constructed restaurant instead of the shack and military tents that used to be here. The eatery offers more than great views across the south of the island; there’s exterior access to tunnels below the cliffs.

Konni Outpost (Bay, Northeastern Coast)

Once a seldom-visited locale, the old Bay POI now gives Operators their first clue to the faction behind the island’s partial collapse. Konni Group has established a small outpost here, complete with a mechanic’s garage, several small server and monitoring rooms, and a storage cave with Ascender access to the Keep’s eastern perimeter.

Pier (Camp, Southeastern Coast)

Once a military camp with tents and a small watchtower, significant construction has since modified the southeastern coast into a pier and Tasting Room for the adjacent Winery, as well as a Rohan Oil Gas Station and convenience store.

Lighthouse (Southeastern Coast)

While Smuggler’s Cove has seen cataclysmic damage, the initially alarming cracks along the exterior of the old lighthouse haven’t toppled the structure yet.

Winery (East)

The chateau specializing in fine wines has seen better days, with massive structural problems visible across the premises. This includes a giant crack through the central courtyard, allowing a novel access into the now-flooded wine cellar. Perhaps that water can be drained? The old chapel, now used as storage for the vast fermenting casks, has lost its tower, which lies in three sizeable chunks.

Gatehouse (Center)

The true extent of the damage caused by an apparent colossal subterranean explosion is most visible when investigating the Keep Gatehouse in the center of the map. The ramparts, multiple turrets, the arched entrance, and the barbican (the circular outer defensive tower) has sustained major damage, with the barbican itself sinking into the unstable ground below.

Ground Zero (Grotto, South Coast)

Almost unprecedented destruction by the Konni Group has wiped an original point of interest off the map. The Grotto is now a deep crater, with portions of the island, including main roads and buildings, all sunken or fallen into a vast crevasse. The resulting wreckage should be explored as a matter of urgency, as the epicenter of the crater has been revealed to be a large Konni laboratory with a snaking network of corridors, chambers, and tunnels.

PLAYLIST

Week of Feb 7 - 14

Ranked Play Resurgence

Fortune’s Keep

Trios

Battle Royale

Urzikstan

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Resurgence

Fortune’s Keep

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder

Urzikstan

Quads

Week of Feb 15 - 21

Ranked Play Resurgence

Fortune’s Keep

Trios

Battle Royale

Urzikstan

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Resurgence

Fortune’s Keep

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Vondel

Quads

Lockdown

Vondel

Quads

For information about upcoming Playlists, please check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

GENERAL

Audio Improvements

Season 2 will see a continued effort in improving threat-based in-game audio, with notable improvements including:

Ascenders

Audible distance and volume increased after Warzone Season 2 update.

Parachute

Audible distance and volume increased after Warzone Season 2 update.

Removed environmental sounds that could be misconstrued as parachutes.

Reduced enemy parachute occlusion while firing a weapon after Warzone Season 2 update.

Enemy Redeploy Drone

Players will now hear the intended VO when enemies are landing in their vicinity after using a Redeploy Drone after Warzone Season 2 update.

GAMEPLAY

New Features

All Modes | All Maps

Rogue Signal New Public Event

New Public Event A match wide public event that pits players against one another for 90 seconds to be the best at a specified task - to gather the most money, get the most kills, deal the most damage, or open the most loot chests.

The top three teams are rewarded with Cash, XP, and the location of a special reward cache that holds a powerful wonder weapon.

Resurgence | All Maps

Squad Wipe Streak

Added a new “Skull and Sickles” icon next to the remaining teams, players, your kills, and players watching you.

This represents the number of squad wipes you achieve back-to-back within 90-second windows.

This stat is tracked per match and is added to your main stats along with your personal best.

A white flare shoots up from the last enemy player to be slain after each streak. Visible for around ten seconds, this enables rival squads to spot your aggression if they’re observant.

Compete with other squads and claim in-game Calling Card and Emblem rewards as you reach Squad Wipe milestones throughout this and future Seasons.

This feature is disabled in Ranked Play.

Resurgence | Fortune’s Keep

Eradication Contract New Contract | In-Season

New Contract | In-Season Investigate any corpse you find, following tracks to a Zombie Nest of localized Zombie activity; they are infesting the island! Destroy the cysts, and any Zombie HVTs before the Contract completes. The exact type of HVT may change depending on time and other factors.

Zombies Power-Ups New Power Mechanics

New Power Mechanics Double Points: 60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers).

60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers). Full Armor: Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup. Max Ammo: Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup. Fire Sale: 90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time.

90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time. Looting Spree: 60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item.

60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item. Zarkour: 60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 10%, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage.

60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 10%, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage. Undead Sight: 45-second duration. Operators or AI enemies within the range of your vision are highlighted red and friendly squadmates are blue. Tracker footsteps are active.

Adjusted Features

All Modes | All Maps

Health Regen Delay

The speed at which you begin to heal after taking damage has been decreased to 6 seconds, down from 7 after Warzone Season 2 update.

Health Regen Per Second

Regen Per Second increased to 50, up from 40 after Warzone Season 2 update

Here's what the developer said about the reduced regen delay:

"After reviewing engagement data we felt there was room to both reduce the regen delay, and increase the regen time providing a total change of 1.75 seconds off of the regeneration process. As a reminder the Medic Vest and/or Survivor Perk both set the regen delay to 4 seconds, which also sees increased value with the regeneration change above. "

Ground Loot

Weapon builds have been updated in the ground loot after Warzone Season 2 update.

Newer weapons have been added after Warzone Season 2 update.

Existing weapons have received improved builds after Warzone Season 2 update.

Removed several Modern Warfare 2 weapons and those that came defaulted to burst fire after Warzone Season 2 update.

Addressing this season's ground loot, Activision said:

"Each season we are committed to updating the ground loot to include new weapon builds along with new items. This season we’re removing burst weapons from loot and reducing the number of semi-auto marksman rifles. It also includes a comprehensive re-balance of how many weapons from each title are included in the loot pool. Modern Warfare 2 weapons now account for 22% of the ground loot, down from 36%. As always this is a constantly evolving system with future adjustments pending."

“Danger Zone” Tac Map Notification Quality of Life

Quality of Life An icon has been added to the Tac Map to show the “Danger Zone” of an incoming Precision Air Strike. Players in this area are at risk of being damaged after Warzone Season 2 update.

This icon will only show when players are within a close range of the Precision Air Strike, to preserve the player story of when a player sees a squad driving a vehicle and tactically targets the area they are driving into far ahead of them.

Precision Air Strike Banner Radius

Alongside the above, the distance at which players see the existing warning banner for a Precision Air Strike on the HUD has had a range increase after Warzone Season 2 update.

Talking about its approach to Quality of Life, the developer said:

"Our approach to Quality of Life for this year of Warzone is that there are no ‘golden geese’ when it comes to addressing friction points in current gameplay loops. No matter how long a feature or system has worked in a certain manner, we are reviewing our internal data and player sentiment for outliers - of which the Precision Airstrike was overdue in improvements to its UX. We look forward to hearing what the community thinks of the above changes."

UAV HUD Notification Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players will now see a small red outline around their Minimap when they are under the influence of an enemy UAV in order to help better understand when they may be visible, or even pushed, by a team after Warzone Season 2 update.

Speaking about its goal, Activision stated:

"Moving forward, our goal is for systems to always have multiple callouts to guarantee that players don’t miss critical information in the heat of a firefight or engagement."

Auto-Equip Durable Gas Mask Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players will now auto-equip the durable gas mask over the regular gas mask by default.

Players can still equip a regular gas mask over an equipped durable in the backpack after Warzone Season 2 update.

Redeploy Drone Ping Quality of Life

Quality of Life The location of the ping icon for the Redeploy Drone has been moved to the bottom of the ascender to improve player navigation after Warzone Season 2 update.

Death Location Highlight Quality of Life

Quality of Life The player's death skull icon appears upon redeployment and remains visible until the player has landed after Warzone Season 2 update.

When the player has landed, the death icon will stay for an extra 10 seconds if the player landed near the death icon after Warzone Season 2 update.

Lootable Grenade Visibility Quality of Life

Quality of Life Loadout Markers and Smoke Grenades are now easier to spot as ground loot - they are now up right and slightly elevated from the ground.

This will now match the behavior of Deployable Buy Station grenades when they are on the ground after Warzone Season 2 update.

Auto-Equip Stowed Killstreaks Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players will now auto-equip the next available Killstreak that is stowed in the backpack if a matching one is not found after Warzone Season 2 update.

Live Ping Fade Quality of Life

Quality of Life While players are aiming down sights, live enemy pings will now fade away.

Stow Equipped Perk Pack Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players can now stow their equipped Perk Pack after Warzone Season 2 update.

Battle Royale | Urzikstan

Buy Station Shuffle

Buy Station locations across Urzikstan have been updated to refresh the gameplay loop and combat scenarios.

The number of available Buy Stations remains unchanged.

Gulag Loadouts

Updated the weapon builds for all weapons in the gulag after Warzone Season 2 update.

Item Drops

Decreased the chance a Portable Radar and Suppression Mine appears in ground loot by 30% after Warzone Season 2 update.

Champion’s Quest

Progress will reset at the launch of Season 2.

Defuse time decreased to 10 seconds, down from 15 after Warzone Season 2 update.

Chopper health increased by 10% after Warzone Season 2 update.

The order of elements has changed to Beryllium, Tritium, Plutonium after Warzone Season 2 update.

Activision addressed the Champions Quest changes, saying:

"Champions Quest had an explosive debut in Season 1 Reloaded with over 6,500 detonations. We’re committed to keeping our nuke chasers on their toes and are increasing the potential for enemy defuses, along with changing up the order of the elements so that the disabling Tritium comes second in the element order. We’re excited to see if and how strategies change during Season 2."

Talking about the purpose of Champions Quest progress being reset, the studio stated:

"As a reminder, progress towards unlocking a Champions Quest Token is reset each season. This achieves a few things - enables an even playing field to attempt any gameplay adjustments that may accompany the update. Along with ensuring there’s not an overabundance and exponential increase of nukes occurring as time goes on."

Resurgence | All Maps

Gulag Token

The Gulag Token has been removed from Resurgence loot tables after Warzone Season 2 update.

All Modes | Vondel

Dynamic Fog System

The fog will now only be present in 8% of games after Warzone Season 2 update, it was 24%.

Loot Density

In the smaller or more dense POIs the loot density has decreased.

PERKS

General Adjustments

Several perk descriptions have been updated for clarity after Warzone Season 2 update.

The spacing of perks located on the HUD has been increased for more separation between them and the tac stance indicator.

Perk Adjustments

Flex Perk

Revised audio levels while equipped.

Irradiated

Will now reduce gas damage by 20%, up from 10%.

Allows players to replace armor plates while in the gas after Warzone Season 2 update.

Addressing the Irradiated changes, the developer said:

"With this change we aim to allow for an adjacent benefit while using Irradiated. Being able to plate in the gas will open rotation opportunities. To accompany the fact that plates will still degrade in the gas we increased the damage reduction slightly. This also helps to align the damage amount to be a smoother calculation for other systems. "

Battle Hardened

Will now show the “resist” icon for the killstreak owner when a player resists the Guardian.

Quick Fix

Quick fix will now correctly begin regenerating health when the player inserts an armor plate.

Shrouded

The deployed smoke grenade has a slight randomized offset so that it is not deployed directly on top of the player.

This minor change makes it slightly less predictable where the downed player is within the smoke.

EQUIPMENT

Adjusted Equipment

Claymore

Following a related bug fix, players can expect the following damage values from claymores:

Close damage 170.

Far Damage 100.

C4

Throw velocity increased to 425m/s, up from 392m/s.

The charge can now be thrown between 5m to 15m based on the type of throw.

Breacher Drone

Close Damage decreased to 175, down from 200.

Frag Grenade

Close Damage increased to 275, up from 250 after Warzone Season 2 update

Mid Damage increased to 200, up from 150 after Warzone Season 2 update

Far Damage increased to 175, up from 105 after Warzone Season 2 update

Here are the Frag Grenade changes in this update:

"At launch, the Frag Grenade was incorrectly dealing very high damage across MWIII and Warzone. This created some problematic engagements in Battle Royale and was temporarily fixed in Season 1. With this update, we’ve properly branched the damage values so that Warzone uses its own tuning and we have increased its damage back up to a position that allows it to be effective. We will continue to adjust damage values across equipment to create more identity and desire to utilize them for different reasons. "

Gas Mask

Gas Mask health reduced to 100, down from 120 after Warzone Season 2 update.

Durable Gas Mask health reduced to 200, down from 240 after Warzone Season 2 update.

This changes gas mask time to 10, and 20 seconds respectively. Ultimately increasing the threat of the gas, the value of the Irradiated Perk also opens the door to some very useful interactions with the Decontamination Station coming in Season 2 Reloaded.

That is all there is to know about Warzone Season 2 patch notes. Check out our other Warzone-related articles -

