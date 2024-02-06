Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is just a few hours away, scheduled for release on February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT. This highly anticipated season brings a plethora of exciting elements to both titles, including new weapons, modes, maps, and events. While CoD typically provides a pre-load option for seasonal updates, the developers have not officially mentioned the same for this release.

Despite the lack of confirmed details, this article aims to provide an estimated pre-load size that players can expect for the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 update.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are speculative and based on the writer's opinions.

What is the expected pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 2 on all platforms?

Expand Tweet

The Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 is substantial, featuring a variety of new content. MW3 will receive four new maps upon launch, which should increase the update size. Meanwhile, the popular Fortune's Keep map will return in Warzone.

Alongside these additions, five new game modes, fresh Zombies content, and various enhancements will further expand the update's size compared to the Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded updates. Estimate the Season 2 update size to be between 25-35 GB, with download sizes varying across platforms.

If the pre-load option becomes available, you can save time by downloading and installing the update at least 24 hours before the season drops.

Note: Currently, no information is available from any official source. This page will be updated once information is available.

When will Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 be released across all regions?

Expand Tweet

Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): February 7, 2024, at 9 am

February 7, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): February 7, 2024, at 10 am

February 7, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): February 7, 2024, at 11 am

February 7, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): February 7, 2024, at 12 pm

February 7, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): February 7, 2024, at 5 pm

February 7, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): February 7, 2024, at 6 pm

February 7, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): February 7, 2024, at 7 pm

February 7, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm

February 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): February 8, 2024, at 1 am

February 8, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): February 8, 2024, at 2 am

February 8, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 8, 2024, at 4 am

February 8, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): February 8, 2024, at 6 am

Check out other MW3 and WZ Season 2-related articles from Sportskeeda:

All Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps coming in Season 2 || How does Ninja Vest Perk work in Modern Warfare 3 || All new Fortune's Keep POIs in WZ || WZ Ranked Resurgence