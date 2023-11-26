Best MTZ Interceptor loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The armory in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) boasts several powerful marksman rifles, and the MTZ Interceptor is one among them. It is a hard-hitting semi-auto weapon with a low rate of fire that can one-shot its opponents. Players will have to be more precise with their aim with the MTZ Interceptor, as it will require them to connect a headshot to get that one-bullet kill. This is unlike the DM56 and the MCW 6.8, which feel more like battle rifles with their spammable triggers.

This gun is a high-skill armament, and requires operators with very good aim and trigger discipline to bring out its maximum potential. It is definitely not a gun for novice players. Being a marksman rifle, its recoil feedback is also a bit steep, and it needs a good set of attachments to minimize the cons.

As such, this article will index the best loadout for the MTZ Interceptor marksman rifle for the readers' benefit.

Best MTZ Interceptor loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

To get the best loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the MTZ Interceptor, you will have to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Shadowstrike Suppressor L

Optics - Mk.3 Reflector

Underbarrel - DR-6 Handstop

Rear Grip - Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Magazine - 20 Round Mag

Being a marksman rifle, the MTZ Interceptor's aim-down-sight (ADS) speed is already subpar. As such, the Shadowstrike Suppressor L will be the perfect muzzle attachment as it will not reduce the ADS speed even further. Being a suppressor-type attachment, it will also prevent the player's location from being pinged on the tac-map while they are firing the weapon.

The MTZ Interceptor's Iron Sight is quite awful, and landing a headshot is very difficult if an optic is not equipped. As such, the Mk.3 Reflector, which provides a very clean view of the downrange, will be a perfect sight for this gun for the multiplayer mode.

Being a marksman rifle, this gun is quite slow and cumbersome. Hence, you must equip it with the DR-6 Handstop underbarrel for strafe and ADS speed improvements. Alongside that, it will also increase the sprint-to-fire and movement speed. This mobility and reaction speed boost will improve the usability quite significantly.

The MTZ Interceptor's native recoil is quite significant. Thus, the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip is needed, as it will reduce the recoil feedback. Not only will it reduce the visual recoil quite substantially, but it will also boost recoil control and firing aim stability.

Having to reload at an inopportune moment can be a death sentence in the game's fast-paced multiplayer mode. The ammunition count of the gun must be high enough for multiple eliminations, and as such, the 20 Round Mag is a must-have attachment for the MTZ Interceptor.

In the hands of a skilled player, these attachments will turn the MTZ Interceptor into a hard-hitting marksman rifle, whose one-shot potential can wreck opponents' morale.

Best MTZ Interceptor class setup and perks

The best class setup in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the MTZ Interceptor is as follows:

Perk Package

Vest - CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves - Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots - Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1 - Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2 - Mag Holster

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

The CCT Comms Vest will provide a UAV ping whenever you run over a dead opponent, allowing you to keep track of your enemies. Being a marksman rifle, the MTZ Interceptor comes with just 40 rounds of ammunition in the multiplayer mode. As such, the Scavenger Gloves will help you gain back some ammunition from the fallen opponents and ensure that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a match.

The Ghost T/V Camo is the equivalent of the Ghost Perk from the previous titles. As such, it will keep you from being pinged on the tac-map by the enemy UAV. Lastly, the Mag Holster will allow you to reload your guns faster.

Frags and Stuns are the usual bread and butter for a majority of the Call of Duty player base. When you are out of bullets, the Munition Box field upgrade will give you a quick refill of ammunition and equipment.

How to unlock MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The MTZ Interceptor will get unlocked by completing its Armory Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. These Armory Challenges will open up only when the you reach level 25. This gun can also be unlocked if successfully extract from the map with it in the Zombies mode.

Best secondary to MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Being a marksman rifle, the MTZ Interceptor will truly shine in mid-to-long-range combat, and is not recommended for close-range engagements. For the CQC, you can equip yourself with the akimbo loadout of the Renetti handgun. This full-auto pistol has an excellent damage output, which is reflected by its superb close-range TTK.

This concludes the best loadout for the MTZ Interceptor marksman rifle for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.