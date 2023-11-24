Best MCW 6.8 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The MCW 6.8 is a Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 3. It has swiftly risen to popularity in the last few months as more and more players are discovering its untapped potential. Despite being a semi-automatic rifle, the weapon can be made entirely automatic with the help of a fully automatic conversion kit.

This article provides a guide to all the required attachments for the MCW 6.8 to make it the most devastating weapon on the battlefield.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best MCW 6.8 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Best MCW 6.8 loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

Here are the best attachments for the MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3:

Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor L

Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

Magazine: 30-Round Magazine

Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

The FTAC MSP-98 Handstop will improve the aim walking speed while simultaneously reducing the MCW 6.8’s vertical kickback and general recoil. The RB Claw-PSL Grip will provide the much-needed stability to ensure better control over the gun's aiming mechanic. It will also reduce its recoil during engagements.

The Shadowstrike Suppressor L Muzzle will ensure players remain under the radar during their combat engagements. Stealth plays a major role in earning easy eliminations, and there is nothing better than this attachment for the MCW 6.8

The 30-Round Magazine will ensure players have more than enough ammunition per magazine, allowing them to annihilate squads. Finally, the RB Crotalus Assault Stock is the final addition that will aid in aiming stability and recoil control of the MCW 6.8.

Best MCW 6.8 class setup and perks

Best class setup for MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

Here is a list of all the viable pieces of equipment you can carry with the MCW 6.8 Marksman rifle.

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Boots: Lightweight Boots

Gear 1: Mag Holster

Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The MCW 6.8 can be unlocked by reaching player level 25. This can easily be done by grinding through the game and completing the daily challenges. Completing objectives and earning eliminations will provide players with additional XP required for leveling up.

Best secondary weapon for the MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The Renetti Akimbo is the perfect sidearm to carry along with the MCW 6.8. Any close-range encounters can easily be dealt with using the Renetti Akimbo, thanks to its increased ammo count and dual wield.

