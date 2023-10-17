How to unlock MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta is already in its second week on Xbox, PlayStation, and early-access PC. It features popular maps, such as Skidrow, Rust, and Estate, as well as Favela. You can also explore game modes like Ground War and Cutthroat, which provide a variety of experiences. Aside from these features, the game has a wide array of weapons, including the MCW 6.8.

This guide shows you how to unlock the MCW 6.8, as well as which attachments and perks will complement the weapon.

Modern Warfare 3 guide: How to unlock MCW 6.8

Modern Warfare 3 features an assault rifle called MCW 6.8 (Image via Infinity Ward)

The MCW in Modern Warfare 3 is an assault rifle with a medium-range capability that can penetrate and inflict massive amounts of damage on your enemies. As you level up, you'll unlock various variants and additional attachments that enhance its performance.

If you have your sights set on the MCW 6.8, you simply need to reach Level 25 to access it. To get to this level, you must complete daily challenges, play objectives, and win more often.

Below, we have a list of specific attachments that will improve your MCW 6.8, focusing on enhancements like damage range, recoil reduction, and bullet velocity to make it even more deadly.

Best loadouts for MCW 6.8 in Modern Warfare 3

There are tons of attachments you can choose from in MW3 beta (Image via Infinity Ward)

The best attachments for the MCW 6.8 are the ones that increase Aim Down Sight speed and Spirint to Fire speed. You can first go with the Orchestra-40 Short Heavy Barrel or the RB Solarflare 35 Grip. What’s great about these attachments is that they offer more advantages for your character during open fire. You can shoot and run easily, especially when you need to get at least mid-range.

Moreover, since the MCW 6.8 doesn't have a great ammo capacity, it is highly recommended to attach the 30-round Mag. It helps a lot in not having to frag during reloads. If you want more speed and accuracy, you can try the KR V4 1X Riser.

MCW 6.8 LOADOUT STOCK MCW Lancer Tactical Stock BARREL Orchestra-40 Short Heavy Barrel MAGAZINE 30 Round Mag REAR GRIP RB Solarflare 35 Grip OPTIC KR V4 1X Riser MCW 6.8 GEAR AND EQUIPMENT VEST Gunner Vest TACTICAL Flash Grenade LETHAL Frag Grenade FIELD EQUIPMENT Trophy System GLOVES Quick-Grip Gloves GEAR Mission Control Comlink

Gunner vest in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Infinity Ward)

Selecting the right gear is essential to complement your weapon in Modern Warfare 3. For the MCW 6.8, consider equipping the Gunner Vest. This vest allows you to carry an additional weapon, providing you with a backup option in case you find yourself in a heated firefight.

You have the freedom to choose any secondary weapon that suits your playstyle. You can enhance your weapon-swapping speed by equipping Quick-Grip Gloves.

As for your tactical and lethal equipment slots, it's recommended to have a Flash grenade and a Frag grenade on hand. The Trophy System can also be a lifesaver, helping to deflect enemy grenades aimed at you. While some may suggest using the Comm Scrambler to disrupt your enemies' capabilities, we strongly advise sticking with the Trophy System for added protection.