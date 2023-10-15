Every weapon buff and nerf in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) received a new patch on October 12, 2023, which brought about various changes like weapon balancing. It's important to monitor the performance of the weapons included in the beta, as the adjustments will be reflected in the final release. The beta test phase helps developers gather game data and tweak different weapon aspects to provide a fair playing ground.

Modern Warfare 3 currently features a limited number of weapons. However, some guns can perform better in specific circumstances, like Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) in close-quarter combat. Developers utilize heaps of data to deploy patches that can inherently affect the weapons meta and bring a swift change in performance.

This article will highlight the recent buffs and nerfs to all weapons in Modern Warfare 3 second beta.

All Modern Warfare 3 weapon nerfs and buffs in the second beta phase

Here is a list of all the changes that were incorporated into Modern Warfare 3 as a part of the recent update.

Reduced Tac-Stance spread while sliding for several weapon classes

Assault Rifles: Decreased 17%-26%.

Submachine Guns: Decreased 14%-17%.

Light Machine Guns: Decreased 30%-45%.

Marksman Rifles: Decreased 29%-31%.

Pistols: Decreased 10%-20%.

Striker (Sub Machine Gun)

Decreased near-medium damage from 39 to 36.

Decreased near-medium damage range from 24m to 19m (-21%).

Decreased medium damage range from 30m to 25m (-17%).

Decreased far-medium damage from 28 to 27.

Decreased minimum damage from 23 to 21.

Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x.

Increased lower-arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.

The developers added a note below the weapon adjustment segment in the Call of Duty blog to inform players of their intention with these tweaks.

The team wants to maintain the hierarchy between SMGs and Assault Rifles (AR) class without taking the Striker out of the meta that is currently running in the beta phase. However, the damage profiles were adjusted to make it weaker in longer ranges to allow ARs to shine in such scenarios.

The SMG class weapon outperforming ARs makes competing on equal grounds difficult for the community. The balancing process is tedious and can take several seasons to complete, making the beta phase even more crucial for the game’s state during the final release.

When will Modern Warfare 3 be released?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10, 2023, alongside the highly anticipated Zombie game mode. The game will be available on the existing Call of Duty HQ platform with Activision’s 2022 multiplayer and Warzone. The game will also introduce all MW2 weapons and blueprints and create a new progression for the MW3 original guns.

