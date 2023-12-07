All new equipment in Warzone Season 1: Scatter mine, EMD grenade, and more

The Warzone Season 1 patch has arrived, overhauling the title's gameplay significantly with the Modern Warfare 3 integration. The new update not only introduces several new weapons and perks to the armory of the title but also adds four new pieces of equipment for the players to try. This equipment has added a new dimension to the combat style of Warzone.

This article provides a brief description of all the new equipment that has been introduced by the Season 1 patch of Warzone.

New equipment in Warzone Season 1 patch

With the arrival of Season 1 of Warzone, the developers have released the corresponding patch notes of the update on the official Call of Duty blog. According to the Season 1 patch notes, the following equipment has been added to the in-game armory.

1) Breacher Drone (lethal)

The Breacher Drone in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

This is a small portable drone with explosives strapped to it. They travel in a straight path and explode when they sense an enemy is within their proximity or upon impact against an object.

The explosive radius of this lethal equipment is quite significant, and its speed leaves enemies with very little time to react. It is the perfect equipment for clearing out camper-infected rooms, as it will give enemies an overt indication of its deployment, unlike the Drill Charge.

2) Thermobaric grenade (lethal)

The Thermobaric grenade in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision) The Thermobaric grenade

The Thermobaric grenade is a cookable grenade with a fiery payload, exploding and stunning the enemies around it. This area of denial weapon also leaves behind flame on the ground, causing fire damage to operators who walk or run over it.

3) EMD grenade (tactical)

The EMD grenade of Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

The EMD grenade is a piece of tactical equipment that reveals the location of enemies near its blast radius to allies. Rather than dealing damage, it highlights the location of all tagged enemies on the tac-map to members of the squad.

Rather than jumping in blind, players can lob an EMD grenade inside a camper-infested building to get an idea of the enemy's location before storming it.

4) Scatter mine (tactical)

A Scatter mine in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

Unlike its lethal cousin, the Cluster mine, the Scatter mine is more of a recon equipment. When deployed, it scans for enemies within its proximity and detonates upon detecting an opponent. However, it doesn't deal any damage to the target but only reveals their location by showing the hit marker icon on the player's screen.

As such, if a player deploys a Scatter mine and sees a hit marker icon flash on their screen, they can be sure that an enemy has just passed over the spot where the mine was thrown.

These are all the new equipment that have been introduced to the game's armory with the Warzone Season 1 patch.