Call of Duty
  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Best WSP Swarm loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Best WSP Swarm loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Nov 13, 2023 21:31 IST
Modern Warfare 3 best WSP Swarm loadout (Image via Activision and Sportskeeda)
Modern Warfare 3 best WSP Swarm loadout (Image via Activision and Sportskeeda)

The WSP Swarm is an SMG exclusive to Modern Warfare 3. It has a high firing rate and exceptional mobility and boasts the fastest Time to Kill (TTK) in the title, making it excellent for close-quarters combat. It is critical to build an appropriate loadout to address its weaknesses, thereby maximizing the gun's potential. That said, choosing the right attachments and equipment from the game's extensive arsenal may become a difficult task.

This guide will provide the best loadout with the right attachments, class configuration, and so on to improve the performance of the WSP Swarm.

Best WSP Swarm loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

WSP Swarm SMG in MW3 (Image via Activision)
WSP Swarm SMG in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The WSP Swarm has the quickest Time to Kill (TTK), with the potential to eliminate enemies within seconds. On the downside, the weapon has higher recoil and stability issues compared to others in its class, which makes it difficult to land consecutive shots with it.

Understanding the gun's spray pattern and controlling it is required to master this weapon. The following attachments can help reduce recoil and increase stability and damage range.

Recommended build

  • Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
  • Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long
  • Stock: WSP Factory
  • Optic: MK. 3 Reflector
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle slightly improves the accuracy and keeps you off the radar when firing. While the WSP Reckless-90 Long barrel significantly increases the damage range and recoil control, the WSP Factory stock enhances the weapon by increasing the recoil control and aiming stability.

Finally, the MK.3 Reflector optic and the 40-round magazine help by providing better visibility and having more bullets in the chamber respectively.

Best WSP Swarm class setup and perks

WSP Swarm class setup (Image via Activision)
WSP Swarm class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the perks and pieces of equipment best for the WAS Swarm's class setup in the Modern Warfare 3 scenario.

  • Vest: Infantry
  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Tactical Pads
  • Gear: Bone Conduction Headset
  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

You can acquire the WSP Swarm SMG in Modern Warfare 3 by using one of these two methods:

  1. Level up your account to level 27 by playing the game.
  2. Extract it from the Zombies mode.

Best secondary weapon for the WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Combine the WSP Swarm with the BAS-B battle rifle to cover for the medium to long-range fights where the former struggles. The BAS-B's outstanding power and control complement the WSP Swarm, resulting in a potent combo that thrives in a variety of combat scenarios.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 weapon guides.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...