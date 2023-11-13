Best WSP Swarm loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The WSP Swarm is an SMG exclusive to Modern Warfare 3. It has a high firing rate and exceptional mobility and boasts the fastest Time to Kill (TTK) in the title, making it excellent for close-quarters combat. It is critical to build an appropriate loadout to address its weaknesses, thereby maximizing the gun's potential. That said, choosing the right attachments and equipment from the game's extensive arsenal may become a difficult task.

This guide will provide the best loadout with the right attachments, class configuration, and so on to improve the performance of the WSP Swarm.

Best WSP Swarm loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

WSP Swarm SMG in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The WSP Swarm has the quickest Time to Kill (TTK), with the potential to eliminate enemies within seconds. On the downside, the weapon has higher recoil and stability issues compared to others in its class, which makes it difficult to land consecutive shots with it.

Understanding the gun's spray pattern and controlling it is required to master this weapon. The following attachments can help reduce recoil and increase stability and damage range.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long

WSP Reckless-90 Long Stock: WSP Factory

WSP Factory Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle slightly improves the accuracy and keeps you off the radar when firing. While the WSP Reckless-90 Long barrel significantly increases the damage range and recoil control, the WSP Factory stock enhances the weapon by increasing the recoil control and aiming stability.

Finally, the MK.3 Reflector optic and the 40-round magazine help by providing better visibility and having more bullets in the chamber respectively.

Best WSP Swarm class setup and perks

WSP Swarm class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the perks and pieces of equipment best for the WAS Swarm's class setup in the Modern Warfare 3 scenario.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

You can acquire the WSP Swarm SMG in Modern Warfare 3 by using one of these two methods:

Level up your account to level 27 by playing the game. Extract it from the Zombies mode.

Best secondary weapon for the WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Combine the WSP Swarm with the BAS-B battle rifle to cover for the medium to long-range fights where the former struggles. The BAS-B's outstanding power and control complement the WSP Swarm, resulting in a potent combo that thrives in a variety of combat scenarios.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 weapon guides.