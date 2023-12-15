Call of Duty: Warzone has just undergone a major update that nerfed almost all the meta weapons since the launch of the new map. With the brand new Modern Warfare 3 integration, the CoD battle royale has experienced a rise of new meta weapons. From the Bas-B dominating in almost every range to the DG-5.56's damage output, a major part of the community has been complaining about overpowered weapons hampering gameplay.

In this brand-new update, Activision has nerfed all the meta weapons, and surprisingly, the patch note doesn't feature a single buff in Warzone guns. To learn more about the weapon changes in the CoD battle royale, read below.

All weapon nerfs in Warzone December 14 update

Expand Tweet

Activision has left a note in the patch notes regarding the overpowered weapons in the first week of the launch. The patch note states:

"Looking at the breadth of Weapons and Attachments on offer, some outliers were performing above expectation. We have taken immediate steps to mitigate them to support a healthy engagement experience through the holiday break."

Here are all the weapon balancing changes in Warzone:

Assault Rifles

DG-56 (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 32, down from 40.

FR 5.56 (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 35, down from 43.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 35, down from 39.

Min Damage reduced to 25, down from 27.

Handguns

COR-45 (MWIII)

Akimbo

Max Damage reduced to 30, down from 45.

Renetti (MWIII)

Akimbo

Max Damage reduced to 22, down from 33.

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.2, down from 1.4.

Marksman Rifles

DM56 (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 41, down from 50.

Min Damage reduced to 37, down from 39.

KVD Enforcer (MWIII)

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.8, down from 2.2.

MTZ Interceptor (MWIII)

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.5, down from 2.

TYR (MWIII)

Akimbo

Max Damage reduced to 70, down from 120.

Shotguns

Haymaker (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 36, down from 52.

Submachine Guns

Fennec 45 (MWII)

Max Damage reduced to 22, down from 25.

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.25, down from 1.35.

Lower Torso Multiplier reduced to 1, down from 1.1.

This article contains all the changes done to the weapons in Warzone Season 1. Note that these modifications are restricted to the battle royale and don't carry forward to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.