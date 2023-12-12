"Warzone is brutal" IceManIsaac calls out the CoD battle royale despite the positive reviews so far

Call of Duty content creator IceManIsaac called out Warzone's latest state on X despite a great community reaction so far. He revealed that the current state of the game is not something to praise. While it has clearly improved from the last year as Activision integrated the CoD battle royale with the Modern Warfare 3, there are some major issues to be fixed.

The CoD content creator stated:

"Warzone is brutal rn. SBMM is cranked, audio is chalked, and you're forced to use one of a few broken guns or you get evaporated in half a second. Having a blast streaming though! Love hanging with you all. See you tomorrow! Gonna see the BAS-B in my nightmares tonight."

Read below to learn about the state of Warzone right now and what the community feels about it.

CoD community is divided as IceManIsaac criticizes Warzone on X

While the content creator criticized the game for its current state, it seems like the whole community didn't agree with him. A user named Andy Small gave a controversial opinion by saying that the SBMM is necessary for a game to have fair competition.

"Can someone explain why SBMM is bad? Surely you want to play against people at your level?"

Another user named Matt also pointed out that there have always been meta weapons in WZ, and the game has been that way for a very long time. However, according to the use, IceManIsaac never complained regarding the issue, but doing the same right now is not fair.

A content creator named Nacho pointed out that the SBMM is the same as it's always been. However, the game is more easy to navigate with broken weapons. With the advanced movement mechanism added to it, it is bound to feel unbalanced.

However, it's not like everyone was against IceManIsaac's opinion. Popular CoD pro player FaZe Kalei supported his statement and wrote:

"okay glad i’m not the only one rn bc i am fighting for my life in these lobbies. absolute passion"

Not just pro players like FaZe Kalei, but some of the players in the community also agreed with IceManIsaac's opinion. A user believed that the take was "accurate" and that proper balancing was needed ASAP.

There is no doubt that Activision has made several changes in WZ this year. While the game's current state is debatable, a major number of players have come back, and with Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep returning last year, there are a lot of nostalgia overdoses on their way.

