"SBMM has completely ruined Call of Duty" Modern Warfare 3 content creator shows disappointment

Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) has been a contentious issue within the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 community since the open beta days, sparking heated discussions among players and content creators alike.

The recent sentiments expressed by popular Modern Warfare 3 content creator ExoGhost have brought the frustrations surrounding SBMM to the forefront. He said:

"SBMM has completely ruined Call of Duty."

In this article, we delve into ExoGhost's perspective and explore the broader challenges of SBMM in the context of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The lopsided lobbies in Modern Warfare 3

ExoGhost's frustration is noticeable as he sheds light on the challenges he faces while camo grinding with a sniper in Modern Warfare 3. His tweet highlights lobbies filled with teammates struggling, going triple negative, or worse. The intensity of every match resembling a ranked scenario takes away from the casual fun that many players seek in Call of Duty.

Playing in scenarios where it feels like a 1v6, dealing with struggling teammates, and facing opponents armed with meta guns in every match has become an all too common occurrence. ExoGhost emphasizes that his concern is not just about facing a powerful killstreak from a single enemy; it's a systemic issue that significantly impacts the overall enjoyment of the game.

ExoGhost's experience

Acknowledging the complexity of the issue, ExoGhost refutes the notion that his complaint is solely about facing a chopper gunner in one match. Instead, he emphasizes the broader impact of SBMM on the overall gaming experience.

The frustration, according to him, is not rooted in a desire to dominate inexperienced players but in seeking a balance between challenge and enjoyment. ExoGhost's perspective sheds light on the need for a gaming experience that caters to both competitive players and those looking for a more casual, enjoyable time.

ExoGhost provides insight into his gaming routine, underscoring that he is primarily engaged in camo grinding during his sessions. The incentive to win for unlockable items clashes with the competitive nature imposed by SBMM, turning casual camo grinding into an unexpectedly intense experience.

This raises questions about the balance between rewarding players for their achievements and the competitive nature imposed by SBMM.

The broader impact of SBMM on the gaming experience

Using ExoGhost's frustrations as a focal point, the broader impact of SBMM on the gaming experience in Call of Duty is apparent. This calls for greater transparency from the developer and questions whether the prioritization of their image may be overshadowing community concerns.

As the SBMM debate continues to rage on, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 community eagerly awaits a more comprehensive response from those at the helm.