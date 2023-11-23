How to unlock all Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3

In Modern Warfare 3, mastering the art of consecutive eliminations is not just a skill but also a gateway to unleashing game-changing rewards known as Killstreaks. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a fresh recruit in Modern Warfare 3, understanding and unlocking these powerful advantages can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

In this Modern Warfare 3 guide, we'll delve into all 24 Killstreaks, ranging from tactical reconnaissance to devastating aerial bombardments, and find out how to get them.

All Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3

Before we dive into the details of each Killstreak, it's crucial to understand the two primary pathways available in Modern Warfare 3: traditional Killstreaks and dynamic Scorestreaks. The former requires a set number of kills, while the latter allows players to accumulate points through kills, assists, and objective captures.

The catch with Scorestreaks is that the required points are slightly higher, adding an extra layer of challenge to those seeking a different tactical approach. Here are all the killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3:

UAV (4 kills/500 score): The UAV recon ship reveals enemy locations on the minimap, providing a strategic advantage to you and your team. Mosquito Drone (4 kills/500 score): Launch an explosive drone that circles an area, dive-bombing enemies it spots and creating chaos. Sam Turret (4 kills/500 score): Target air vehicles with a missile strike, dominating the skies and clearing the way for your team. Bomb Drone (4 kills/500 score): Take control of a remote drone with a C4 charge, transforming you into a one-person explosive force. Guardian-SC (5 kills/625 score): Unleash a nonlethal, area-denial weapon that disorients enemies entering its beam, creating opportunities for your team. Care Package (5 kills/625 score): Call in a random care package, adding an element of surprise to your arsenal with various killstreak rewards. Counter-UAV (5 kills/625 score): Deploy a drone that scrambles enemy minimaps, disrupting their communication and strategy. Cluster Mine (6 kills/750 score): Throw a device launching a cluster of mines, turning the battlefield into a danger zone for unsuspecting foes. Precision Airstrike (6 kills/750 score): Call in twin jets for a precision strike, obliterating enemies along the best available path. Cruise Missile (6 kills/750 score): Take control of a long-range cruise missile with boost capabilities, ensuring pinpoint destruction from a distance. Remote Turret (7 kills/875 score): Deploy an automated turret that scans for enemies, providing automated support and covering your back. Mortar Strike (7 kills/875 score): Signal waves of mortars to rain down on a location, turning it into a no-go zone for your adversaries. SAE (7 kills/875 score): Summon a trio of jets to release aerial explosives, devastating specified targets and turning the tide of battle. Juggernaut Recon (8 kills/1,000 score): Receive Juggernaut gear via care package, complete with radar to ping nearby enemies and a riot shield for added protection. Wheelson-HS (8 kills/1,000 score): Take control of a remote-controlled amphibious vehicle with auto-sentry capabilities, dominating both land and sea. Overwatch Helo (8 kills/1,000 score): Summon an escort helo to watch over your position, providing valuable intel on nearby enemy locations. VTOL Jet (10 kills/1,250 score): Release precision bombs and guard a location of your choice, ensuring aerial dominance. Emergency Airdrop (10 kills/1,250 score): Call in three random care packages to your location, turning the battlefield into a treasure trove of possibilities. Carpet Bomb (10 kills/1,250 score): Unleash a bomber that releases a line of explosives, creating a destructive path across the battlefield. Advanced UAV (12 kills/1,500 score): Deploy an untargetable orbital UAV, revealing the enemy's direction on the minimap in real time for unparalleled intelligence. Chopper Gunner (12 kills/1,500 score): Take control of an assault chopper armed with a turret and air-to-land missiles, raining destruction from above. Gunship (12 kills/1,500 score): Summon a heavy assault gunship equipped with a laser tracking missile and powerful cannons, dominating the skies. Juggernaut (15 kills/1,875 score): Receive Juggernaut assault gear via care package, including a minigun that drops upon the Juggernaut's demise. MGB Tactical Nuke (30 kills/3750 score): Summons a massive plane that will launch five missiles, leveling the entire map to dust.

In Modern Warfare 3, Killstreaks are the keys to victory, offering a diverse range of tactical advantages. Mastering the art of Killstreaks will elevate your gameplay to new heights.