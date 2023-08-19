Modern Warfare 3 will have a Drone "that dive bombs" at enemy players

The Mosquito Drone killstreak is the latest subject of Modern Warfare 3 leaks and has the potential to be a game-changer. With MW3's release just around the corner, players are buzzing with anticipation about what this new feature might mean in terms of gameplay. Killstreaks allow gamers to gain exceptional advantages when they're on a killing spree.

When a player dies, this streak is reset. If they obtained one or more killstreaks before perishing and didn't use them, the gamer will be in possession of them again after respawning.

Mosquito Drone is a widely anticipated killstreak that may spice up the Modern Warfare 3 battlefield. This gadget is claimed to be capable of dive-bombing enemy players with lethal precision while using the agility of its eponymous insect.

Mosquito Drone killstreak in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

This unexpected attack the Mosquito Drone can perform will undoubtedly keep players on their toes. The competitive environment of Modern Warfare 3 can change because of this addition, as players may employ new strategies involving it.

If this piece of content makes it into MW3, it won't be the first time a killstreak that involves an airborne gadget is featured in a COD title. It will have the ability to suddenly swoop in on a foe and catch them off-guard with blistering speed as well as accuracy. That means this killstreak can be used to carry out a surprise attack.

The Comm Scrambler field upgrade will also be included in MW3. This new addition promises to change the radar dynamics, offering players an advantage by hiding their teammates from hostile detection.

Fans are excited about the rumored killstreak, which has the potential to make redefine the COD experience in Modern Warfare 3. Follow the Call of Duty section on Sportskeeda for more information on MW3.