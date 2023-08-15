Call of Duty confirms return of Red dot on mini map in Modern Warfare 3

It is confirmed that Activision's Call of Duty franchise will return the 16-year-old red dot mini-map in the next Modern Warfare 3. Developer Infinity Ward had infamously dropped the red dot mini-map for Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. Series faithful have been demanding the reintroduction of the old minimap feature, which has proved a lifesaver in countless matches.

Knowing where your opponents are, even if not exactly, allows for a little more planning on the battlefield. It's good that Sledgehammer Games appears to have taken notice of displeasure and made the effort to make amends.

For more information regarding the return of Red dot on the mini-map in Modern Warfare 3, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 is officially bringing back Red dot on mini-map in multiplayer

The return of the old Call of Duty mini-map has been announced for 2023's Modern Warfare 3, according to numerous trustworthy Call of Duty news outlets posting on X.

As stated by ModernWarzone on X, texting a promotional number for Modern Warfare 3 allows you to interact with marketing material for the sequel, and the account used this occasion to question if red dots on the minimap would reappear in the upcoming game. The number seems to confirm the feature would return in Modern Warfare 3.

What is Red Dot on mini-map in Call of Duty

Initially, the mini-map displayed actively shooting players in red spots, especially those who weren't employing silencers or concealed subsonic bullets, making it simpler for opponents to track them down. In a community update blog in 2022, Infinity Ward stated its intention to take away this feature so that it would not "punish players for firing their weapons."

While the traditional minimap returned in Treyarch's Black Ops Cold War and was able to be restored with a special Perk in Sledgehammer's Vanguard, it was removed again in Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. This meant players would no longer display on the radar when firing an unsuppressed weapon, which enraged fans for months.

Although many expected Modern Warfare 3 to be more of a sequel to MW2, Sledgehammer appears to have listened to the fans, adding important gameplay adjustments such as the reintroduction of the iconic minimap.

The official reveal event for MW3 will take place within Warzone on August 17, developers have begun to tease some of what we may expect, such as the reintroduction of slide canceling in MW3. For more information, follow Sportskeeda’s Call of Duty section.