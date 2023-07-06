How much GB is Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the fifth game of the series which was released in November 2020. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the title is set in the early 1980s, during the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. It follows Russell Adler, the story's main character, as he attempts to stop Perseus, an international threat.

The game has various modes, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and single-player campaign, that add up to make the game's total size quite massive.

What is the total size of Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 4 and 5?

Each month, PlayStation Plus changes the games available for subscribers for free. Currently, the Call of Duty game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5 as part of the subscription service's games for July. The game will be free to download and play for PlayStation Plus Essential and above members from July 3 to July 31.

If you are subscribed to the service and want to download Black Ops Cold War on your PlayStation console, you may have to make space for the massive FPS shooter.

The game's total size, including all content packs, is 166.269 GB on PlayStation 4 and 255.219GB on PlayStation 5. The considerable difference between the two versions of the game is because the PS5 version of Black Ops Cold War consists of high-definition resources, allowing the game to utilize the full power of the console and render better graphics.

Furthermore, the sizes of the content packs on the PS4 version of the game are as follows:

Base Game: 105.914 GB

Campaign 1: 12.754 GB

Campaign 2: 17.338 GB

Campaign 3: 11.156 GB

Multiplayer Base Install: 10.638 GB

Dead Ops Arcade Pack: 4.824 GB

Zombies Base Install: 3.672 GB

The sizes of the content packs on the PS5 version of the game are:

Base Game: 174.685 GB

Campaign 1: 20.896 GB

Campaign 2: 26.160 GB

Campaign 3: 15.703 GB

Multiplayer High-Resolution Pack: 17.775 GB

Players have the choice not to download certain packs of the game to save space; however, the base game pack on each console is mandatory. Hence, if you have already finished the campaign of the game, it will be smart to save space by unselecting the pack while installing the title. Moreover, if you do not plan to play the Zombies co-op mode, you can save more space on your console.

Warzone Caldera is also available for free to download, which is directly accessible from the main menu of Black Ops Cold War, but players will have to download an extra 100GB on both PS4 and PS5 to access the battle royale.

