All killstreaks and scorestreaks in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Mosquito Drone, Guardian-SC, and more

Players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 will gain early access to its campaign. The narrative will pick up from the second entry, with MW3 bringing the rebooted trilogy to a conclusion. The game's multiplayer and zombies will be included following its official launch on November 10, 2023, as stated by Activsion-Blizzard.

Since the early entries in the Call of Duty series, multiplayer has been a crucial and evolving component. To that end, this article will cover all the killstreaks and scorestreaks for the zombies and multiplayer game types in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 killstreaks and scorestreaks complete list

As your Operator levels up in Modern Warfare 3, they get access to a plethora of offensive or reconnaissance abilities. You can select three of these and specify whether they become accessible after a particular number of kills (killstreaks) or a certain amount of points are earned by completing in-game actions (scorestreaks).

Modern Warfare 3's zombie game mode will have a limited pool of killstreaks and scorestreaks to pick from, and several of these abilities function differently from their multiplayer counterparts.

There will be quite a few abilities that will help you out in the PvP multiplayer (Image via Activision)

UAV

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

Reveals enemies on the minimap for a brief duration

Mosquito Drone

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

An explosive drone that flies in a circle around its launch site. When it detects an enemy, dive bombs them and explodes.

SAM Turret

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

Launches a missile attack on a hostile aircraft.

Bomb Drone

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

A remote-controlled drone with a C4 charge attached.

Guardian-SC

Killstreak: 5

Scorestreak: 625

A non-lethal, area-denial weapon in the shape of a beam. Works similarly to a stun grenade, as enemies entering the AoE will have decreased movement speed, blurred eyesight, and the removal of the user interface.

Care Package

Killstreak: 5

Scorestreak: 625

A care package with a random killstreak will be delivered to your position

Counter UAV

Killstreak: 5

Scorestreak: 625

Blocks enemies' minimaps for a short time.

Precision Airstrike

Killstreak: 6

Scorestreak: 750

Call in an airstrike on your targeted path.

Cruise Missile

Killstreak: 6

Scorestreak:750

Control a missile whose speed you can boost.

Remote Turret

Killstreak: 7

Scorestreak: 875

An automated turret that detects opponents nearby and shoots incendiary shots.

Mortar Strike

Killstreak: 7

Scorestreak Needed: 875

Call in a barrage of mortars on your targeted location.

SAE

Killstreak: 7

Scorestreak Needed: 875

Order a trio of aircraft to drop aerial bombs on certain targets.

Dominate your enemies with style in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Juggernaut Recon

Killstreak: 8

Scorestreak: 1,000

Care package with Juggernaut Recon gear. The suit has a radar that detects nearby opponents, marking them on the minimap. It comes with a riot shield, Haymaker, and smoke grenades.

Wheelson-HS

Killstreak: 8

Scorestreak: 1,000

A vehicle that can be operated remotely with an auto sentry.

Overwatch Helo

Killstreak: 8

Scorestreak: 1,000

An escort helicopter that hovers over your position and pings enemy location in the vicinity before attacking.

VTOL Jet

Killstreak: 10

Scorestreak: 1,250

It can be used to bomb enemies and defend a location chosen by the player.

Emergency Airdrop

Killstreak: 10

Scorestreak: 1,250

Delivers three random Killstreak care packages to your location

Carpet Bomb

Killstreak: 10

Scorestreak: 1,250

A bomber that leaves a long trail of explosives on the path you mark.

Advanced UAV

Killstreak: 12

Scorestreak: 1,500

Marks enemies on the map and tracks them. It cannot be destroyed.

Chopper Gunner

Killstreak: 12

Scorestreak: 1,500

Gain control of an assault chopper armored with a turret and air-to-land missiles for a limited time.

Gunship

Killstreak: 12

Scorestreak: 1,500

A heavy attack gunship with cannons and a laser-tracking missile.

Juggernaut

Killstreak: 15

Scorestreak: 1,875

Gear for a juggernaut sent by care box. Upon the juggernaut's death, the minigun will drop on the battlefield.

