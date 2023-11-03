Does the Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign have post and mid-credit scenes?

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s campaign mode is finally live. However, Activision has made this campaign mode early access for players who pre-purchased it via their respective PC or console shop. After a year, Activision is providing an action-packed game that COD fans will surely appreciate.

Post and mid-credit scenes in single-player games have never failed to captivate fans' attention, and the COD franchise is known for its immaculate use of the mechanic to build suspense for the next iteration.

In this following article, we’ll discuss whether the MW3 campaign has a post and mid-credit scene or not and what information we get from that.

Post and Mid-Credit scene of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) explained

There are 14 missions available for the players in the early access of the MW3 campaign mode. In the final mission of Modern Warfare 3, named “Trojan Horse,” Task Force 141 found out that Konni and Makarov plan to destroy an underground tunnel in London by blasting it into pieces.

So, their main objective is to stop them from destroying it by defusing the bomb. By the end of the mission, it was revealed that Makarov got injured and Captain John “Soap” MacTavish got killed in action.

Mid-credit Scene

Funeral of Soap in MW3 (Image via Activision)

After the death of Soap, we progress towards the mid-credit scene of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). We see the station chief, Kate Laswell, going through the mission report of the “Trojan Horse.” At the end, she added the name of John MacTavish (Callsign: Soap) to the KIA list.

Then, the scene transitions to a panoramic view at the cliff's edge, where we see Captain Price, Ghost, and Gaz holding up Soap’s ashes. While cherishing his memory, Price claimed he was the best among them. Gaz added, "The toughest," finally, Ghost claimed that Soap would've fought the world bare-handed. After saying such good things about Soap, they finally bid him farewell and spread his ashes into the air.

Post-Credit Scene

Captain Price pointing a suppressed gun toward General Shepard (Image via Activision)

In the post-credit scene, General Shepard enters his office and takes his seat. He finds Captain Price already seated on a sofa as he prepares to write something on a sheet of paper. They exchange greetings, and when Shepard questions how he gained access to his locked office, Price replies, "Mutual friend." Shepard realizes that it was Laswell who gave this access. Subsequently, Price stood up and began approaching the General. While the General is about to take his gun under his desk, Price tells him not to.

Furthermore, to calm him down, General Shepard says stuff like Captain Price is better than this, and his job is about making sacrifices for the greater good. However, Price doesn’t listen to him and shoots him with his suppressed pistol and leaves the office.

This sums up the Post and Mid-credit scenes of the new early access campaign missions of COD: Modern Warfare 3(MW3). However, some players are claiming that the death of General Shepard is the mid-credit scene and contend that there’s more to it that will come after the final release on November 10, 2023. We'll keep you updated about the next releases and more upcoming content.

