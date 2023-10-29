Is Captain Price held as a prisoner in Modern Warfare 3 campaign? Possibilites explored

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is on its way, and with a brand new story mode, there are always a number of speculations that fans make. Popular CoD content creator Inkslasher has made a brand new video regarding the upcoming campaign for MW3.

One particularly intriguing segment of the video has shed some light on the mystery prisoner shown in the gameplay reveal of the upcoming title.

If you are wondering who this person is, read below. However, take the information with a grain of salt and probably with a spoiler warning. None of this is official, and the original story might be completely different when it gets released on November 2.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign Operation 627 explained

Previously, a large part of the community believed that the mystery prisoner shown in the reveal was none other than Vladimir Makarov, the notorious antagonist confirmed to be a part of the upcoming campaign.

However, Inkslasher's recent video completely debunked the theory and brought Captain Price into the scenario. Based on his video and our theory, here is what we might experience in the campaign.

It is no surprise that the players are going to take a walk down memory lane in the Verdansk map as it will be a part of the campaign in Modern Warfare 3. The gameplay reveal showcased the infamous Prison area in the nighttime, and the mission was named Operation 627.

In this mission, you play as a group of PMC (Private Military Company) to extract a prisoner from Verdansk. The first thing you notice is that the security in the Prison takes someone away from the area on a chopper; however, that's not the person you are looking for.

Furthermore, the whole Prison is also controlled by the Konni Group, which actually are in alliance with Makarov, as revealed in the Warzone Shadow Siege event. This debunks the idea of Makarov being held as a prisoner because you don't hold your ally captive.

Coming to the mystery prisoner, the mission is codenamed Operation 627. If you have fond memories of Operation Kingfish in the og Modern Warfare 3, you might remember that Captain John Price was captured and sent to Gulag. In there, he was known as #Prisoner 627.

In the Russian Gulag, Price was imprisoned for almost years, and later, he was rescued by Task Force 141. This time, with Modern Warfare (2019), the world of Call of Duty has seen a massive reboot, and the story continued through Modern Warfare 2, and now it has come to its third iteration. Whether this first mission is a callback or a completely new challenge, that time will tell.

But we believe the prisoner in Verdansk's cell is none other than Captain Price, and your first mission in Modern Warfare 3 is to rescue him.