Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 1 "Operation 627" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently went live, with the campaign's early access phase being exclusively for the players who pre-purchased a digital Standard or Vault edition of the game. Activision has already announced the return of the highly anticipated antagonist of the Modern Warfare series, Vladimir Makarov. The campaign revolves around him and Task Force 141’s objective to stop his evil plans.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature a story similar to the original game but with a few twists and new features like Open Combat missions. The community will be able to complete objectives on some missions as they choose in different orders to reach completion. This is a unique implementation that did not exist in past titles in the series.

This article will highlight the best way to complete Modern Warfare 3’s first mission, Operation 627.

The next mission in the campaign mode is called Precious Cargo, and you can find its walkthrough on Sportskeeda as well.

What are the mission completion rewards for Operation 627 in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Players will be able to claim the “Breather” calling card upon completing the first mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode. Note that the rewards get better as you progress through the missions.

Modern Warfare 3 Operation 627 mission walkthrough

Expand Tweet

The first scene starts off by showcasing a submarine traveling to an unknown location and switches to three characters in full combat gear and night vision goggles. The cinematic also shows the trio moving stealthily through the water near the prison walls, avoiding searchlights from patrol boats.

The mission is divided into different parts. To secure the rewards, try to complete them while dying as few times as possible. If the objectives get too difficult, you can also choose to play at different levels of difficulty even after loading into a mission.

Infiltration

Modern Warfare 3 Operation 627 Part 1 (Image via Activision)

You must fire a zipline gun near the prison wall to create an entry route for yourself. You can then attach your motorized climbing gear on the zip to get on top of the walls and take down the guards patrolling the top side. As soon as you make an entrance to the top of the walls, must take down the resistance and clear the path for the rest of your squad to drop in.

The scene quickly changes into a battlefield, and you need to open fire on the ground guards and secure a route to the hatch near the helipad. Then, you have to follow your squad into a tunnel that opens up above the prison complex in front of the control tower.

Prison Control

Modern Warfare 3 Operation 627 Part 2 (Image via Activision)

Once you enter the tunnel, the lights will go out shortly, and you will have to equip your night vision goggles. Another zipline will be available for you to descend down the walls of the prison and reach the ground floor. While moving down, you have to take out as many soldiers as possible to incite a riot and create a blockade for the guards.

Securing Makarov

Modern Warfare 3 Operation 627 Part 3 (Image via Activision)

As soon as you reach the ground floor, your team must move through a jail cell corridor and go through a door. A few guards possessing automatic rifles will be defending the other side.

Modern Warfare 3 fortified door in Operation 627 (Image via Activision)

After eliminating them, you need to traverse down a spiral of stairs until you reach the end. Following this, breach through a heavily fortified door. After entering through the breached door, you will come across a dimly lit jail cell. A cutscene will be triggered, revealing the inmate to be Vladimir Makarov himself.

Courtyard Gunfight

Modern Warfare 3 Operation 627 Part 4 (Image via Activision)

You have to help Makarov escape from the prison by fighting off a huge horde of prison guards and soldiers. Start by clearing the courtyard area on the prison ground with whatever weapons you have in hand and make your way to the exit tunnel. At this point, a chopper will start gunning down the prisoners, taking down a member of the trio.

Makarov’s Escape

Modern Warfare 3 Operation 627 Part 5 (Image via Activision)

You must take cover and follow Makarov through a side door that leads out towards the mountain cliff. Once you reach the edge of the cliff, you have to slide down the slope and jump toward the clear water, where allied boats will pick your team and Makarov up and make a clean exit.

Makarov's Escape (Image via Activision)

It is important to note that you do not have to engage in any gunfights while running to the edge of the cliff, as other operators and prison inmates will provide cover fire.

After Makarov escapes, you will be shown a cutscene where Captain Price, Ghost, Gaz, and Soap receive news about Makarov’s escape and abort their ongoing mission to capture the antagonist of Modern Warfare 3 once again. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and mission guides.